Ivanka Trump Posted This Emotional Reaction After Her Father's 'Guilty Verdict'

Ivanka Trump, daughter of former President Donald Trump shared an emotional update soon after her father was found guilty of all felony charges in the Manhattan hush money trial on Thursday. Showcasing her unwavering support, with the words "I love you Dad" and a heart emoji, Ivanka shared a throwback photo of herself as a toddler sitting on her father's lap on her Instagram story.

As per The Independent, the former First daughter's outward expression of support for her father contrasts sharply with the fact that Melania Trump, the former first lady, has not been seen during the six-week trial and has not yet made any public remarks.

Ivanka shared the same photo while wishing Trump on Father's Day in 2023, "Happy Father’s Day, Dad! I love you!", she wrote on X.

As per The Daily Mail, in 2016, she was designated as one of her father's principal White House advisors. Ivanka has never before spoken up at her father's trial since she was never present. When Trump declared his run for president in 2022, Ivanka made it apparent that she wanted a more sedate life."I love my father very much,' she said in a statement. "This time around, I am choosing to prioritize my young children and the private life we are creating as a family. I do not plan to be involved in politics. While I will always love and support my father, going forward I will do so outside the political arena."

Happy Father’s Day, dad ! I love you ! 🥰 pic.twitter.com/w6F6qv1iHe — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) June 18, 2023

As per CNN, according to a close source, Ivanka was particularly worried about her children's awareness of their famous grandfather's strong spotlight. “When [Ivanka Trump] was at the White House, her kids were still at the age where they might not know exactly what was going on,” the source said. “Her kids are older now and that’s no longer the case.”

According to many sources, Ivanka and Kushner received negative press from friends on her father's policies and behavior during his presidency, which led to them being shunned in some social circles after leaving the White House. The couple relocated to Florida from New York after departing Washington.

The first member of the Trump family to attend the trial was Eric. On the ninth day, he sat behind his father while a witness outlined the paper trail that purportedly linked the Republican leader to Daniels' payment.

According to former press secretary Stephanie Grisham's speculation on CNN, Trump would have been "absolutely" concerned by Ivanka and Melania's absence from the trial. “That kind of thing would bother him,” she said. “If Mrs. Trump wasn’t at some event and it was really noted, he would definitely bring it up with her. So I’m sure in this context, it’s definitely really bothering him." Melania, meanwhile, has remained silent after the historic verdict.