‘Evil Stepmother’—Throwback to When Netizens Gave Melania a New Name for Wearing an Inappropriate Dress to Tiffany Trump’s Wedding

Melania Trump is often seen wearing statement pieces when it comes to fashion. The First Lady’s bold fashion choices are always admired by critics and experts alike. An exception to this was when she decided to wear a questionable dress to Tiffany Trump’s wedding. Here’s why the internet dubbed Melania the “evil stepmother” following the event.

Donald Trump and Marla Maples’ daughter Tiffany married Michael Boulos in 2022. The couple’s wedding took place in Florida at Mar-a-Lago, while they were surrounded by family and friends.

The bride opted for a white Ellie Saab ballgown for the occasion. The full-sleeved ballet-neck embellished gown was truly a sight to behold. Unfortunately, Tiffany’s outfit was not the one that caught the eye of netizens.

Pictures from the wedding showed Tiffany standing surrounded by the Trump women. The photo featured Lara Trump, Marla Maples, Melania, and Ivanka smiling at the camera alongside the bride.

The photo showed all the women fully glammed up for the event. Netizens could not help but notice how Melania had opted for an off-white gown for her step-daughter’s wedding. It didn’t take long for users to take to social media to criticise the First Lady for opting for the gown.

On a lighter note, here is the greatest President in American history, dancing with his beautiful wife at his daughter Tiffany’s wedding tonight at Mar-a-Lago. Congratulations to the Trump family. pic.twitter.com/F4lRWuF7Kk — Pastor Bob Joyce (@PastorBobJ56786) May 29, 2025

” … has anyone said anything about Melania going full Evil Stepmother and wearing a dress that can only be described as ‘not white because I’m wearing a belt,” one user alleged. Melania’s choice was met with immense backlash online. Netizens even accused the FLOTUS of trying to upstage the bride by wearing the off white dress.

Several people quickly jumped in to note how the gown that was paired with a brown belt was more peach in color than white. “Melania’s dress is peach, not white. She wore a plain dress and did not outshine, outdo Tiffany and Marla. It was their day,” an X (formerly known as Twitter) user noted.

That line of reasoning was apparently not enough for netizens to let the FLOTUS off the hook. Social media users continued to criticise Melania for her dress. Many noted how she defied the most spoken about rule of not wearing white to a wedding.

Melania shows up at Rosalynn Carter’s funeral in a light gray overcoat. She don’t care, do you? Also, Michelle Obama’s look says it all. pic.twitter.com/2HlnAJko8E — Jeff 🌊 ☕ (@wellsy57) November 29, 2023

This isn’t the first time Melania has come under fire for her fashion choices, either. Back in November 2023, the First Lady was heavily criticiZed for wearing an inappropriate outfit to Rosalynn Carter’s funeral.

Instead of showing up in black clothes like other funeral attendees, Melania opted for a gray tweed coat that made her stand out immediately. Netizens once again took to social media to discuss how controversial the FLOTUS’s choice of attire was.