‘Evil’ Brothers Used Fake Online Romance to Lure Man to Park, Rob and Kill Him for ‘Street Cred’

Disclaimer: The article has mentions of killing.

You know that the context will make your skin crawl when Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd speaks of two brothers as “pure evil in the flesh.” The last nail was dropped this week on the perverse plan of two Florida brothers, Angel Lobato, 23, and Jo Lobato, 24, which led to the murder of 21-year-old Danne Frazier, an innocent young man.

For what? Not money. Not revenge. It was for “street cred” — taken from an instruction manual for wannabe gangsters.

Jurors found the brothers guilty of first-degree murder, armed robbery, and other charges related to the November 2020 killing, and they were both sentenced to life in prison. One of the most awful episodes in Winter Haven’s recent past ended last week when Jo’s fate was made clear months before Angel’s sentence was handed down.

Prosecutors said that Jo Lobato pulled Frazier into an online chat by announcing romance. But this was intentional murder, not a case of strange catfishing. The Lobato brothers saw Frazier as “an easy target.”

Their wicked scheme? Put him in danger, murder him, and blow up their image in public.

Jo convinced Frazier to meet him after work at Winter Haven’s Central Park the night of the murder. Jo reached in to kiss him as they strolled through the park, but it was part of the plan, not genuine feelings. Angel had been hiding behind a tree with a baseball bat. The standoff started, but when Frazier struck back, the brothers stepped up their assault on him.

“PURE EVIL”: The two brothers were still teenagers when investigators said they plotted to rob and kill 21-year-old Danne Frazier. https://t.co/yfLn6U7pPn pic.twitter.com/G8YmykYubA — WFLA NEWS (@WFLA) September 10, 2025

As Angel struck Frazier with the bat, Jo choked him, according to the police affidavit. The assault kept going after that. Per what was reported by investigators, Angel repeatedly slashed the victim’s neck with Jo’s knife after bending into the car where Frazier had been shoved.

Soon after the horrific act, the brothers drove Frazier’s body to a wooded area on Helicopter Road in Lake Wales.

The brothers headed out after getting rid of him and covering his remains with foliage. Workers carrying out an environmental study discovered this awful scene a few days after Frazier’s mother reported him missing.

Police found and arrested the brothers ten days after the murder, and court room proceedings began.

Two Florida brothers Angel Lobato, 23, and Jo Lobato, 24, will spend the rest of their days behind bars for the 2020 death of Danne Frazier a man one of them met online and established a fake relationship so they could kill him in order to establish “street cred.” 🤬”Ignorant low… pic.twitter.com/3GmJbxA0Q9 — Sumner (@renmusb1) September 11, 2025

Sheriff Judd didn’t mince words when they were taken into custody:

“These two brothers are pure evil in the flesh. Danne Frazier was just a good kid, trying to comfort someone he met online. (…) My heart goes out to Danne’s family. They raised a good young man, and they don’t deserve this.”

The life sentences guarantee that the Lobatos will never be free, but they cannot take away the suffering felt by Frazier’s family. It reminds the rest of us that when evil hides behind the screen, an online connection may quickly become a deadly trap.

NEXT UP: Manager Harasses Black Staff, Calls Them ‘Monkeys’ – Now Jury Slaps Iowa Company With $205K Verdict