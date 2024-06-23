Everything You Need to Know About the Taylor Swift and Matty Healy Controversy

Taylor Swift and Matty Healy's Controversial Relationship

Matty Healy has been a subject of controversy for quite some time now over his relationship with pop star Taylor Swift. Healy, infamous for his provocative claims, elicited intense trolling from Swifties for his harsh comments about rapper Ice Spice on The Adam Friedland Podcast in 2023. Fans wanted Swift to speak up about Healy's remarks and clear the rumors about her relationship. However, despite trying their best, they didn’t get any response from the singer. Here's how the controversy unfolded.

1. Swift and Healy's Relationship Timeline

Swift began dating Healy shortly after breaking up with her boyfriend of many years, Joe Alwyn. The dating rumors emerged in 2014 as per Elle Magazine. However, in January 2015, Healy dismissed the rumors by saying, "It's all bloody fake. It's a farce." They remained good friends and were seen hanging out together at the Universal Music Brits Party in London in 2015. In January 2023 Swift also performed at The 1975's concert in London. However, in May of that year, Swift and Healy were 'madly in love', as reported by Business Insider. Their fling was rumored to have only lasted for a month.

2. Swifties Hate Healy

Swifties disliked Healy from the get-go when the rumors of the two dating, made rounds. This could be attributed to the fact that he has been known to make some rather outrageous statements. Healy made headlines for his racist remarks in 2023 when he called Ice Spice 'dumb' and mimicked her Chinese and Hawaiian accents. Additionally, during a performance of the song Love It If We Made It, Healy allegedly performed a Nazi salute, according to The Hollywood Gossip. In another controversial incident, in 2019 Healy kissed a male fan during a concert in Dubai where homosexuality is not yet legal.

3. Healy's Disaster of a Podcast

While being a guest on a podcast, Healy alongside Friedland and Nick Mullen ventured into some rather inappropriate topics of discussion. They referred to Ice Spice as a ‘chubby Chinese lady.’ Healy laughed and agreed, “Yeah, that’s what Ice Spice is like," as the New York Post reported. His remarks were immediately condemned online. Following the intense backlash, the podcast episode was pulled from Spotify and Apple. Months later, he apologized for the insensitive comments. He stated, "I can take it too far sometimes in front of too many people. I don't want Ice Spice to think I'm a d***. I love you, Ice Spice. I'm so sorry."

4. Fans' Open Letter to Swift

In May last year, Swifties came up with an open letter requesting Swift to address Healy’s controversies amid their rumored connection. As reported by Perez Hilton, they wrote, “Dear Taylor, as concerned fans, we are writing to express our disappointment regarding recent events...Your voice holds tremendous power and right now your silence is palpable. This silence sends a message of indifference, particularly to the fans who have supported you." Swifties continued, "We urge you to reflect on the impact of your own and your associates’ behavior and engage in genuine self-reflection." In light of the same, they launched the #SpeakUpNow campaign urging Swift to give "more than a simple apology."

5. Swift's Response

Despite the criticism and backlash from her fans regarding her alleged connection with Healy, Swift chose not to address the controversy publicly. At the time, she made a statement that puzzled fans. She told her Eras Tour audience, "I've never been this happy in all aspects of life ever before. It is not just the tour. I just feel like my life finally makes sense." Forbes reported that some fans took Swift's silence as a hint of her contentment in her rumored relationship with Healy. Later that month, fans believed that Swift partook in 'damage control' when she released her collaboration with Ice Spice for the remix of her song Karma.