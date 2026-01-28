Everything We Know About Anthony James Kazmierczak, the Man Accused of Spraying Ilhan Omar

More information is steadily emerging about Anthony James Kazmierczak, the 55-year-old Minnesota man who was arrested for allegedly attempting to assault Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar and spraying her with an unknown chemical on Tuesday, Jan. 27.

Omar was speaking at a town hall when Kazmierczak stood up and allegedly lunged at her. A security guard tackled him to the ground, and he was immediately arrested. Kazmierczak was charged with third-degree assault and was held without bond.

As of Wednesday, Jan. 28, here is everything known about Kazmierczak.

Who is Anthony James Kazmierczak, the man accused of spraying Ilhan Omar?

🇺🇸 Congresswoman, Ilhan Omar was attacked by a 55y.o. man, Anthony James Kazmierczak She was unharmed and decided to continue speaking, declaring, “We will not let the bullies win” Kazmierczak was immediately arrested by police on suspicion of third-degree assault https://t.co/LmDB54eUwW pic.twitter.com/ktirZ8rdYD — 𝑻𝒉𝒆 𝑻𝒓𝒂𝒅𝒆𝒔𝒎𝒂𝒏 📈 (@The_Tradesman1) January 28, 2026

As previously reported, Anthony — who also goes by “Andy” — is a 55-year-old man from Minnesota. According to his Facebook profile, Kazmierczak graduated from Two Rivers High School, then known as Henry Sibley High School, in Mendota Heights, Minn. Many of the photos he has uploaded over the past two years feature his dog or President Donald Trump. Kazmierczak has also shared images of himself wearing a Minnesota Vikings jersey.

There is limited additional information publicly available on his Facebook page. He lists himself as single and says he worked at an unnamed phone company as a business consultant from October 1990 through March 2013.

The account remained active as of publication, though it is not being linked for safety and privacy reasons.

Kazmierczak has a criminal history

Anthony James Kazmierczak, is now detained without bail at the Hennepin County jail following his assault on congresswoman Omar. pic.twitter.com/cBLdyw5pct — Lives&Lores (@LivesandLores) January 28, 2026

Fox News Digital reported Wednesday that Kazmierczak was previously convicted of driving while intoxicated in both 2009 and 2010. He served one day in jail, followed by five years of supervised probation, for the 2010 conviction. The 2009 conviction resulted in a 30-day home-detention sentence.

As of publication, it was unclear whether Kazmierczak had ever been arrested, charged, or convicted of a felony beyond those offenses.

Kazmierczak sent his neighbor a cryptic text before the Ilhan Omar incident

I’m ok. I’m a survivor so this small agitator isn’t going to intimidate me from doing my work. I don’t let bullies win. Grateful to my incredible constituents who rallied behind me. Minnesota strong. — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) January 28, 2026

Social media users have continued to debate whether the attempted assault may have been staged. However, Brian Kelley, Kazmierczak’s neighbor, told the New York Post that Kazmierczak asked him to watch his dog because he planned to attend Omar’s town hall. Kelley said Kazmierczak told him he “might get arrested” at the event.

“I didn’t take him seriously,” Kelley said. “I’m surprised, but not overly surprised. I figured when he said he was going to go to the town hall, he’d stand up and say something stupid. I can’t imagine him assaulting or spraying somebody.”

Kelley also told the Post that Kazmierczak has been “heavily medicated” because of spinal issues stemming from a car accident. He added that Kazmierczak is a “pretty conservative guy” who has battled health issues, including Parkinson’s disease, in recent years.

More information is expected to emerge.