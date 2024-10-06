Everything to Know About Diddy's Seven Kids as They Stick by Dad's Side Through Mounting Legal Woes

All About Diddy's Seven Kids as They Stand by Him Through Fame and Tough Times

Trigger Warning: This article contains themes of sexual abuse that some readers may find distressing.

The hip-hop star Sean 'Diddy' Combs is a father of seven. His children have recently faced increased media scrutiny as their father faces mounting allegations. Quincy Brown was adopted and raised by Diddy and is now a prominent actor and musician. Justin Combs made headlines as the first in the family to graduate from college. Christian 'King' Combs follows closely in his father’s musical footsteps. Let's take a closer look at each of Diddy's kids and how they're navigating life in the public eye.

Quincy Taylor Brown, 33

Quincy, Diddy's eldest, isn't his biological son but was adopted and raised as his own. Born to model Kim Porter and singer Al B. Quincy, he has made a name for himself in the entertainment industry. As an actor, singer, and model, he credits much of his ambition to Diddy. "I think I've been a sponge, and now I do so much," Quincy told People magazine. "I'm very much into the art of acting, and then there's music. But just seeing how he's able to handle and juggle all these things, I took that from him as my most major takeaway." Quincy has appeared in films and TV shows and with that he has also released music, collaborating with French Montana and even covering one of his biological father's songs.

Justin Combs, 30

Justin is Diddy's first biological child. He was born to stylist Misa Hylton and gained early fame on MTV's My Super Sweet 16. Justin made history as the first Combs man to graduate college, earning a sociology degree from UCLA while playing football. "First Combs male to graduate from college...All praise to God and my parents!" Justin had proudly shared on Instagram. Justin has dabbled in entertainment like his siblings. He appeared in Power Book II: Ghost and hosted a TV series called Respectfully Justin. He appeared in court with his father in Manhattan earlier this year and was hanging out at the rapper's Miami estate when the FBI raided it in March.

Christian Combs, 26

Christian, known professionally as King Combs, is following closely in his father's musical footsteps. Born to Diddy and Porter, he's been making waves in the music industry. Christian's hit Can't Stop Won't Stop ranked No. 1 on Billboard's Mainstream R&B Hip-Hop Airplay chart in 2022. When asked about lessons he learned from his dad, Christian said, "I would say the biggest lesson is to never stop. Can't stop, won't stop. That's what it is." Christian's determination is clear. "It's really always been something I wanted to do," he said about his music career. "There have been times when my dad questioned me and asked, 'What's your plan B? Are you sure you want to do this?' and I'm like, 'There is no plan B.'" He was sued in April this year by a woman named Grace O'Marcaigh, who accused him of sexual assault and harassment. The charges related to an alleged incident on a yacht in 2022, when O'Marcaigh served as a bartender.

Chance Combs, 18

Chance was born to Diddy and Sarah Chapman. She's attended high-profile events with her father, including the 2022 Academy Awards. Chance stunned in a Dolce & Gabbana gown, prompting Diddy to gush, "I'm speechless — I am speechless. Baby, you look so beautiful, so beautiful," as per the Daily Mail. Chance and her sisters donated beauty products to a women's shelter during the pandemic. "We know how truly blessed we are, and our parents have taught us the importance of helping others," they shared in a statement. Chance has set her sights on acting. "Zendaya is one of my biggest inspirations and someone that I really want to work with in the future," she revealed in a red-carpet interview.

D'Lila and Jessie Combs, 17

Twins D'Lila and Jessie are Diddy's daughters with Porter. They share social media accounts and often appear in matching outfits. The girls have shown interest in modeling as their mother. Diddy surprised them with Range Rovers for their 16th birthday. He wrote on Instagram, "I'm so proud of the intelligent and ambitious young ladies you're becoming. I know your mother is proud and smiling down on you." The twins have a close bond with their sister Chance. D'Lila once spoke about their relationship. "We always have a support system in each other. We are always supporting each other no matter what our goals are, or what we want to do in the future."

Love Sean Combs, 1

Diddy's youngest child, Love, was born in December 2022. He announced her birth on X (Twitter), which has since been deleted. "I'm so blessed to welcome my baby girl Love Sean Combs to the world. Mama Combs, Quincy, Justin, Christian, Chance, D'Lila, Jessie, and I all love you so much! God is the Greatest!" Diddy posted a video of her first phrase on Instagram. "Breaking news! Baby Love has just said her first words. She said DA DA DA DA DA DA!!!!!!"

SEXUAL ASSAULT: If you are being subjected to sexual assault, or know of anyone who is, please call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 800.656.HOPE (4673)