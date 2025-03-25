Even Wondered What The Secret Code ‘SSSS’ on a Boarding Pass Means? We Bet You Wouldn’t Want to See It on Yours!

Have you ever wondered what SSSS stands for in your boarding pass? We get it; you must not have had the time to think about it owing to the hassle of catching a flight. From the anxiety of reaching the airport in time to making sure your luggage meets the mentioned weight criteria to find the correct gate number for boarding, phew! It can be a lot to process.

After the COVID-19 pandemic, journeying by air seems to have taken a turn; with stricter rules, security checks, and increased stress, catching a flight has less to do with the experience compared to the price we pay for the tickets and more to do with the stress and anxiety that comes with it. However, we are here to tell you about an inside hack that might give you a heads-up and make your travel experience slightly better.

As per the outlet, Tyla, the secret code in your boarding pass, known as ‘S,’ is often referred to as the “kiss of death” for travelers. If you spot it, be prepared for extra delays at security, specifically if you’re one of those frequent flyers who like to be correct on schedule.

In America, SSSS stands for ‘Secondary Security Screening Selection,’ which is a disclaimer that a passenger will be subjected to extra security measures. This could involve bag checks, extra body scans, or pat-downs. The whole process can take anywhere from a few minutes to over an hour, depending on the level of scrutiny and the rush in the airports.

This code is relevant for both domestic and international passengers travelling to and from the U.S., depending on the state they are in and the airline. While this code might seem like an alarming threat or something of that sort, it’s just a simple measure to keep everyone safe.

As explained by Zach Griff, senior aviation writer at The Point Guys, the selection for extra screening can be entirely random. Since most of the screenings are digitally generated, flyers whose information is already shared before they board the flight, authorities can pick up random names for these checks. Reportedly, most people feel terrified to go through them.

Furthermore, the Transportation Security Administration told Fox News, “Security measures begin long before passengers arrive at the airport, and TSA works closely with the intelligence and law enforcement communities to share information.” the person also added that people who are randomly chosen for these safety checks cannot bypass the system.

As per Philadelphia International Airport’s website, security checks in America were pretty relaxed before the deadly 9/11 terrorist attack in 2001, which created global havoc as hijacked four commercial flights and caused nearly 3,000 deaths.

Earlier, passengers could freely carry liquids and easily pass through security checkpoints, but this particular attack changed the country’s perspective on protection and threat. Today, the U.S. authorities are very strict with their laws and checks. New measures included more rigorous screening, the banning of sharp objects in carry-on bags, and limiting access to secure areas to ticketed passengers only.

Moreover, in recent years, several new technologies, such as face recognition, full body scanners, explosive detection systems, and CT scanners, have been installed in most airports across the US to enhance security and ensure everyone’s safety. In addition, after Donald Trump and his administration took over the country, robust laws against immigrants have also changed the political scene of the country.