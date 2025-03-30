Even from Grave, Hugh Hefner Calls the Shots—The Rules His Heirs Must Follow

Even from the grave, Hugh Hefner’s voice echoes loud and clear. The Playboy founder, who has been known for his lavish lifestyle and iconic mansion parties, made sure his children had more than just a hefty inheritance; strict rules to follow.
Hefner, passed away in 2017 at the age of 91. He left behind four children; Christie, 72, David, 69, Marston, 34, and Cooper Hefner, 33. All four were named as beneficiaries of his multimillion-dollar fortune but Hefner wasn’t about to hand over his wealth without conditions. His will came with a stern warning. Steer clear of drugs and alcohol, or risk losing it all.
The media mogul’s disdain for substance abuse was no secret. Back in a 1985 interview, Hefner was open about his deep hatred for cocaine. He lamented the damage alcohol and tobacco causes. After surviving a stroke that same year, his views on substance abuse only grew stronger.
“I’ve hated cocaine from the very outset,” Hefner said at the time. “It’s a very, very hurtful drug.”
That hatred translated into a rock-solid clause in his will. The rules are clear. Any heir who becomes dependent on illegal substances, alcohol, or even legal drugs without a doctor’s supervision risks being stripped of their inheritance.
The trustees overseeing Hefner’s estate have the authority to request drug and alcohol testing at any time. A single failed test could trigger an immediate suspension of their inheritance rights. For those who break the rules, there’s a lifeline; heirs must remain clean for 12 months before their benefits are restored.
“If the trustees reasonably believe that a beneficiary is physically or psychologically dependent on any illegal substance, or even on legal substances without proper medical supervision, all mandatory distributions and rights will be suspended,” the will reads.
Hefner’s estate was estimated to be worth between $43 million and $50 million at the time of his passing. But even seven years later, drama over his legacy continues.
Last year, Cooper Hefner, the youngest of Hefner’s children and former Chief Creative Officer of Playboy, made headlines with a $100 million takeover bid for the company. Despite his deep ties to the brand, PLBY Group’s board swiftly rejected the offer. They claimed it “substantially undervalued” Playboy’s assets.
“While we appreciate the interest in Playboy’s unparalleled brand, we believe our current strategy will deliver greater long-term value for stockholders,” said CEO Ben Kohn.
Hugh Hefner may be gone, but his rules are in place. That prove that the Playboy founder wasn’t just the master of a lifestyle empire, but a man determined to control his legacy, even from beyond the grave!