European Union Urges Nearly 450,000,000 People to Prepare ‘72 Hour Survival Kits’ Amid Tense Political Climate

Europeans have been warned to prepare for ‘increasingly complex crises and challenges that cannot be ignored.’ The EU has urged nearly 450,000,000 people to gear up with ‘survival kits’ that will last them over 72 hours.

Households across the continent have been asked to keep food, medication, water, cash, torches, and other essentials handy in case of an emergency situation. It’s all part of the European Union‘s “preparedness strategy” amid growing tensions over politics across the globe.

The bloc said, “From growing geopolitical tensions and conflicts, hybrid and cybersecurity threats, foreign information manipulation and interference, to climate change and increasing natural disasters, the EU needs to be ready to protect its citizens and the key societal functions that are crucial for democracy and daily life.”

Hadja Lahbib, the EU commissioner for preparedness and crisis management, presented a video on her social media page to guide nearly 450,000,000 on what to pack in their “72-hour survival kits.” Titled “What’s in my bag: survival edition,” the video showed the must-have items, which Lahbib thinks should sustain someone for at least 72 hours if an emergency situation is declared across the continent.

In the tongue-in-cheek video, she first packed her glasses and personal documents in a waterproof pouch. Then, she emphasized the importance of always having a good source of “lighting,” be it a torch, a lighter, or simply matches. Lahbib next stuffed some bottled water and medication, which are the most essential items during times of need.

“18 tools in only one knife. A must-have,” she said while showing her Swiss Army knife that she thinks should be inside a survival kit. Next, she explained the importance of physical currency, as during an emergency situation, it’s almost impossible to rely on online banking.

“In the middle of a crisis, cash is king, and your credit card might just be a piece of plastic,” the EU Commissioner said. Lahbib emphasizes packing a charger and a power bank “because a dead phone is a dead end.” She also included small entertainment items like a small radio or some cards. “A bit of distraction never hurts anyone,” Hadja stated, ending the video with a simple warning, “Be prepared, be safe.”

Today, the EU launches its new #Preparedness Strategy. “Ready for anything” — this must be our new European way of life. Our motto and #hashtag. pic.twitter.com/fA1z8ZvMDA — Hadja Lahbib (@hadjalahbib) March 26, 2025

The video almost looked like a jolting thriller. However, Lahbib insisted it was up to the 27 member states to conclude what should be inside the survival kits. “Today’s threats facing Europe are more complex than ever, and they are all interconnected.” She added, “Knowing what to do in case of danger, gaming out different scenarios, that’s also a way to prevent people from panicking. All of this comes in addition to national strategies. It’s about better coordinating, supporting member states in their strategies.”

Overall, she hopes a solid preparation will help people avert the crisis better. “We are saying to member states: 72 hours of self-sufficiency is what we recommend,” Lahbib commented, speaking to the reporters on March 26.

Ursula von der Leyen, the President of the European Commission, shared her sentiment. “New realities require a new level of preparedness in Europe. Our citizens, our Member States, and our businesses need the right tools to act both to prevent crises and to react swiftly when a disaster hits,” she said.

🇪🇺The EU has recommended that Europeans have a 72-hour survival kit with food, water, and medicine.

Reason? Risk of war, blackouts, or catastrophes.

Von der Leyen wants Europeans to be “prepared for the unthinkable.” pic.twitter.com/hcaGZdnmKN — BowTiedMara (@BowTiedMara) March 26, 2025

Ursula emphasized that early preparation can help lose precious time in places prone to danger, such as regions hit by wildfires or flood zones. “Europe stands ready to support Member States and trusted partners in the neighborhood to save lives and livelihoods,” she included in her message.

According to various reports, the bloc might hand out a guidebook that will further detail how households across the continent should prepare for various crises, including climate disasters and political conflicts.