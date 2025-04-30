Esthetician Reveals Real Reason Why Some Celebs’ Plastic Surgeries Go Wrong!

The desire to appear younger is a societal obsession. Esthetician reveals the popularity of plastic surgeries and cosmetic procedures like Botox and fillers can be attributed to this same fixation. And whereas some people have experienced amazing outcomes, others end up with what is known as “pillow face” or looking even older.

What, then, makes the difference between having skin that looks like you sneezed during surgery and having skin that is radiant and youthful? According to Lika Alania, owner and master esthetician of Alania Aesthetics, “the answer often lies not just in genetics but in their approach to skincare and self-care,” DailyMail reported.

‘There is a difference between quick fixes like Botox, fillers, and plastic surgery, and a genuine commitment to nurturing the skin as one would care for an artist’s canvas.’ ‘True anti-aging skincare is less about procedures and making sure the foundation of what you add procedures to is healthy,” Alania explained.

This entails promoting collagen, activating the muscles in your face, selecting high-quality skincare products, and improving the texture of your skin. Alania remarked, “Although it’s simple to believe that celebrities owe their appearance to cosmetic procedures alone, the truth is that many invest in the long-term health of their skin.”

According to Alania, celebrities like Naomi Campbell, Adriana Lima, and Anne Hathaway have perfected this technique. As Alania noted, skincare is nourishing for your skin, therefore the first step is to put everything else aside and concentrate on it. “Every product is basically a skin meal, full of vital nutrients,” she explained.

‘The focus should always be on ingredients: antioxidants and vital vitamins such as A, C, and E, as well as peptides, which serve as the skin’s building blocks and stimulate collagen production,’ she said.

According to Alania, antioxidants improve the function of the skin’s barrier, even out skin tone, reduce dullness, and combat free radicals. Conversely, hyaluronic acid contributes to the skin’s plumpness and deep hydration. Probiotics are essential for your skin’s renewal and general health, just like they are for your gut.

‘Healthy, radiant skin is the result of thoughtful ingredient choices, not just fleeting trends,’ Alania said. ‘At the end of the day we should not forget that the skin is our biggest organ and it is vital to take care of it.’

Alania continued by saying that at the age of thirty, it’s time to think about including cutting-edge skincare procedures like microcurrent therapy and radiofrequency skin tightening into your regimen.

Additionally, she clarified that ‘baby Botox’ might be a preventative step when the first indications of expression lines show, if you’re tempted to touch a needle. ‘Lasers, while effective for certain types of pigmentation and vascular rosacea, are not a universal solution, particularly for conditions like melasma,’ she said.

‘The key is moderation and customization, always considering an individual’s unique skin type.’ Before you touch the fillers, keep in mind that although lip fillers may produce lovely effects, fillers in other parts of your face should be evaluated individually.

‘Under-eye fillers, however, remain a treatment I would hesitate to recommend,’ Alania said. She basically said that it’s crucial to start taking care of your skin as soon as possible rather than waiting until you ‘need’ specific treatments. ‘No matter when you begin, you always have the opportunity to look and feel your best,’ she said.