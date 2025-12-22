Erika Kirk’s Unexpected Onstage Verbal Slip Sparks Online Reactions – “Oops… That Wasn’t Supposed to Come Out”

Trigger Warning: The article mentions details about an assassination.

Charlie Kirk’s widow, Erika Kirk, has been in the news ever since her husband, the founder of Turning Point USA, was assassinated on September 10, 2025, in Utah. Before Charlie’s death, Erika primarily worked behind the scenes, as she was already a brand owner and a former beauty pageant winner.

She framed her role at TPUSA as a supportive spouse rather than a directive one. However, after Kirk’s death, on September 18, 2025, Erika Kirk was named the CEO of the organization, which was created in 2012.

Erika put on a brave front and began attending public events, slammed the critics, and performed her role with immense strength as a new widow in the MAGA circle.

Yet, just like any other human being, Erika Kirk is also not perfect. Recently, she made an awkward slip of the tongue at AmericaFest as she honored a student in her late husband’s name.

Usually, it’s President Donald Trump who steals the spotlight for his frequent verbal slip-ups during public speeches, so fans were surprised that Erika Kirk, who is usually a fantastic orator, made an error.

According to The Irish Star, Erika Kirk was presenting the Charlie Kirk Courage Award to Utah Valley University student Caleb Chilcutt during Turning Point USA’s annual conference in Phoenix when she suddenly stumbled over her words.

While praising Chilcutt’s perseverance, Kirk said, “Despite the devastating loss of Charlie Kirk, my incredible husband, Caleb has persisted with the same grift, gift, grit… it has been a long day.” She quickly attempted to recover, adding, “Trust me, you’re not a grifter, honey. It’s all good.”

In layperson’s terms, a grifter is a person who is manipulative, dishonest, and often scams others. Eagle-eyed netizens quickly noticed the error and interpreted it as a Freudian slip. Social media users on X (formerly Twitter) reacted swiftly, calling the moment “incredible” and “awkward.”

“Oops… that wasn’t supposed to come out,” one user wrote of the awkward moment. ‘”It has been a long day!” There’s always an excuse,” another said.” Freudian slip or on purpose? Hard to tell with Erika,” one user wrote.

Meanwhile, the student Caleb Chilcutt, who received the award, is a senior and president of Utah Valley University’s TPUSA chapter. He was acknowledged for his relentless efforts to honor Charlie Kirk’s legacy, including working to establish an official campus memorial.

For those unfamiliar, AmericaFest, a four-day event featuring prominent conservative figures, including Vice President JD Vance, was organized to celebrate the late Charlie Kirk’s life and influence.

The leader also has a notable number of anti-fan clubs since he held conservative views about abortion rights, childbirth, marriage, and safety. Several citizens found his views restrictive and vague. He also made controversial statements about children born out of r–e and gun violence, which created a public backlash.

The suspect behind the Conservative leader’s tragic death was 22-year-old Tyler Robinson, who has been charged with aggravated murder. During an appearance on Fox News ‘Outnumbered on December 10, host Harris Faulkner, Erika Kirk said that the exact location of his burial will remain private for security reasons.