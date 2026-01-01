Erika Kirk’s Slammed as Hypocrite Over Advice to Young Women

Erika Kirk is facing significant backlash after her comments about relationships, pregnancy, and motherhood sparked criticism that many say contradicts her public life.

As the widow of conservative activist Charlie Kirk and the new CEO of Turning Point USA, she has been ridiculed online and labeled a “hypocrite” for encouraging young women and couples not to wait to have children, all while keeping a demanding media schedule after her husband’s death.

The controversy began during her appearance with Megyn Kelly in Glendale, Arizona, as part of “The Megyn Kelly Show” live tour. Erika spoke openly about her grief, family, and the advice she gives to younger couples.

“We wanted to have four,” she told Kelly. “I was praying to God that I was pregnant when he got murdered. I was like, ‘Oh goodness, that would be the ultimate blessing out of this catastrophe.’”

She also gave advice that quickly ignited a firestorm.

“Now when I see young couples, I tell them, ‘Please, don’t put it off,’ especially if you’re a young woman. You can always have a career. You can always go back to work. You can never just go back to having children, and they grow so fast,” she said.

Her detractors accused her of lecturing from a privileged position while ignoring the challenges many young families face, such as financial issues, housing, and job insecurity. One critic described her comments as a “gross display of political and social incompetence,” arguing, “It is cruel to bring children into homes that cannot afford them. She can encourage Americans to be good parents, but it’s unrealistic to pressure people to be parents.”

Another viral critique pointed out that her own experience does not align with her message, stating, “Erika Kirk is so disingenuous for a lot of reasons, but especially for telling young women they can ‘always go back to work or having a career, but don’t put off having kids.’ She had her first baby in her mid-30s after getting an advanced degree.”

🚨 ERIKA KIRK: “If myself or Charlie spent every single second responding to every accusation, responding to every insult, every judgement – we’d get NOTHING done. We just wouldn’t.” “I’m not gonna ask God to remove those people from my life. It just makes me stronger.” 🙏🏻… pic.twitter.com/zTgxKTgFVe — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) December 28, 2025

The criticism has intensified due to the scrutiny Erika has faced since Charlie Kirk was fatally shot on September 10 while speaking at Utah Valley University. Since then, she has made numerous media appearances, stepped into her role at Turning Point USA, and taken over parts of her late husband’s public platform. Critics say these actions feel inappropriate so soon after such a tragedy.

“I would have had much more respect for her if she kept quiet, grieved, and then came out swinging 6 months to a year later. But all of this seems off. It’s just odd behavior and odd things to say,” one person commented. Another added, “I’m really baffled by her media presence so soon after a tragedy. That’s disturbing.”

Her fans argue that grief does not follow a set path and that her visibility could be part of her coping process. “People grieve in weird ways. Let’s leave this woman alone. She’s saying and doing anything because she’s still out of her mind,” one commenter stated.

In addition, Erika has faced more criticism after a podcaster called her a “grifter” and ridiculed her messaging at a New York Times event, where Erika warned young women not to “look to the government as a solution” and advised them not to “put off having a family or a marriage.”