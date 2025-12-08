Erika Kirk’s Jaw-Dropping Donations From Supporters Raise Eyebrows as Critics Accuse Her of Grifting

It’s been months since Charlie Kirk was assassinated, and his wife Erika Kirk, took his place in his company. She has been making public appearances, talking about his legacy, accepting awards, and trying to assure his fans that she will continue to keep his work alive, all the while raising their two children.

Many supporters from the GOP and MAGA side have expressed sympathy, which has now translated into millions of dollars in donations for her and their kids. Supporters have rallied to offer financial support and assistance for the family to navigate through his sudden tragedy.

BREAKING – Erika Kirk made $10 millions from donations after Charlie Kirk was kiIIed She is receiving money so she can raise her family pic.twitter.com/SEcvnmLP81 — Global UPDATES (@GlobalUpdates24) December 7, 2025

The amount raised, however, has been climbing steadily and has reached several million dollars. This has now sparked the claims that the total amount amassed so far is almost $10 million, and now people are left to ask if this much donation was even needed.

Meanwhile, there is now an accusation of grifting coming up online, especially after Erika’s own wealth and privilege have come under scrutiny.

The fundraisers began shortly after the shooting, especially on several Christian crowdfunding platforms like GiveSendGo. Many of these were launched by Kirk’s supporters and admirers who insisted that the family would need financial support for future stability.

It appears to have begun when Tucker’s company donated $1M to a fund for Erika Kirk, & raised millions more. ($5.5M)

Now that can’t object to anything Tucker does. pic.twitter.com/Aw9UM0T0Tx — Marla Hohner (@marlahohner) December 5, 2025

The biggest single donation came from Tucker Carlson’s nicotine pouch brand, ALP. A donation of more than $5.4 million was made to Erika. It’s the same Tucker Carlson, who had accused the administration of using Charlie Kirk’s death to abolish the 1st Amendment.

Almost $2.5 million was donated by family and friends to help Erika Kirk support the family financially. Then there is $390,000 annually that Erika Kirk will now draw as her salary from TPUSA.

Once the details became public, the accusations of opportunism and privilege also resurfaced. Many social media users were quick to point out that Kirk’s whole platform was about promoting traditional families where women should not be encouraged to work and should not remain single mothers. He widely demonized single working mothers, saying that they were against the teachings of Christianity.

However, ever since his death, Erika Kirk has been making public appearances, which definitely could not have been unpaid. She was unanimously chosen as the new CEO of TPUSA, where she will draw an annual salary that is much higher than what the average American earns.

Some users were quick to point out that the multi-million dollar fundraiser was insensitive and extremely predatory. It was unreasonable to ask common citizens to support someone with an almost $10,000 monthly paycheck coming their way.

The term grift started to make rounds with people criticizing Erika Kirk and MAGA for playing with people’s emotions.

However, many stood by Erika Kirk and called the backlash unfair and a deeply insensitive politicization of a family’s tragedy. Supporters have argued that the donations were freely given and no one was forced to make them. They have claimed that people were touched by Erika’s situation and appalled by the crime.

However, one thing remains certain: public support and public criticism surrounding Kirk’s death is a controversy that may not be over soon.