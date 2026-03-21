Erika Kirk’s Fake Eyelashes Are Hard to Miss – Critics Say It’s Time to Ditch Them

Erika Kirk has come a long way since the death of her husband Charlie Kirk. In fact, she has been taking center stage in several of the events, making more public appearances than before. However, her fashion sensibilities have drawn significant criticism.

Well, some of Erika’s appearances lately have led many to believe that she is willingly shifting towards the MAGA way of life. In fact, her hair and makeup choices have been the primary indicators. Making more dramatic choices, she is often seen with exaggerated cheekbones and large lash extensions to accentuate her natural features. It is these beauty choices that netizens say she should reconsider.

Erika Kirk’s go-to makeup look includes dramatic false lashes, but less bold mascara or even individual falsies rather than strips would be more flattering. https://t.co/wkfQCehP4O — Nicki Swift (@NickiSwiftCeleb) March 17, 2026

The Turning Point USA CEO’s appearance has often been derogatorily compared with the character Tiffany Valentine from Bride of Chucky. Parallels have also been drawn between Erika and Tammy Faye Bakker, known for her exorbitant eyelashes. Overall, several fashion critics online have concluded that Erika Kirk should remove the lashes to regain public approval.

Her over-the-top cakey makeup has also become a talking point at several events, even though she tried toning it down in some instances. However, her most recent State of the Union presence stirred chaos again and her completely overdone makeup did not skip skeptical eyes.

It was Erika’s trusted makeup artist Danielle Doyle who had shared a thorough breakdown of the things she layered on her face for the particular event. She shared a close-up glimpse of her client on social media, and it actually made Erika look somewhat flawless. While there was an absence of orange toned foundation, it was once again her eye makeup which grabbed attention.

Her eyebrow arches appeared too angular, while the fake eyelashes looked too dramatic for the whole face makeup. In fact, it did very little to accentuate her eye makeup. They were extra long and looked totally faux, since they did not suit the shape of Erika’s eyes.

For context, these fake lash extensions were a product of Danielle’s own brand. Incidentally, critics could not help but note that Erika Kirk turned teary eyed during Donald Trump‘s speech at the event. Whether it was because of the lashes or pure emotions still remains debatable.

Erika Kirk wears a very thick mask of makeup, hair color, extensions and glittery clothes – and we have no idea who the person in front of us actually is. She needs to show her face. — I Am Jill (@flatohio) March 13, 2026

These changes stand in contrast to Erika Kirk’s initial public image right after she won acclaim as Miss Arizona. She was known for her signature looks involving extremely natural makeup. She used to prefer light mascara and thin eyeliner Many throwback pictures show her more subtle makeup style including a foundation which correctly matched her complexion.

As per noted celebrity makeup artist Daniel Bauer, lash extensions only look appreciable in an individual if they actually enhance one’s natural eyelashes. They render useless if these aren’t chosen or applied correctly. Given the kind of MAGA inspired fashion and styling Erika follows, the expert claims it is best for her to use individual lashes in order to look more natural and believable.

Fast forward to now, fans and critics alike has demanded a call for Erika Kirk to revisit her ‘less manufactured looks’. Comments such as “Get rid of [your] make up artist. The eye makeup isn’t helping your cause”, “That eye makeup looks terrible” and others have stormed the internet.