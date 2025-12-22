Erika Kirk Sparks Backlash With Bizarre Joke About Candace Owens’ Conspiracy Theory – Netizens Say, “Too Soon, Babe”

Erika Kirk’s disturbing jab at political commentator Candace Owens backfired after netizens called out the timing of her joke. She delivered a speech at Turning Point USA’s ‘AmericaFirst’ Fest, an event to honor her late husband, Charlie Kirk‘s, legacy. During her speech, Erika seemingly used the opportunity to get back at one of her most renowned critics/frenemies, Owens.

Erika winged most of her speech since her iPad mysteriously deleted her final draft of the speech. What she didn’t wing, though, were the statistics of AmericaFirst Fest attendees, which were printed on paper. The Trump ally provided a detailed review of the audience in attendance. While reading aloud the statistics of representatives from other countries, Erika recalled her former friend’s comments.

Erika Kirk's sense of humor is absolutely horrific The sad part is that she laughs at her own jokes "Egypt is not on the list. I say Egypt and my iPad turns on"

After mentioning there were 25 countries plus Puerto Rico, Erika quipped, saying, “I have the list here. Don’t worry, guys, Egypt is NOT on the list.” In response to her jab at Owens, the audience laughed along with Erika. Pointing out the humor in saying Egypt, Erika wowed her audience after she mentioned, “Oh, how funny! I say Egypt, and my iPad turns on.”

While the audience in attendance didn’t appear to mind the subtle jab aimed at Owens, netizens sure did. Particularly zeroing in on Erika reportedly joking about her late husband’s death, critics didn’t take long to call Erika out for it.

One user seemingly shaded Erika, highlighting, “I can’t imagine being on stage, trying to make fake jokes, all dressed up in a sequin outfit…just three months after my husband was publicly assassinated.” The same user added, “I would be DEVASTATED. It would reverberate through my entire being.”

🇮🇱 ERIKA KIRK: "You really think I'm going to be on an Egyptian plane? If you want to go through my flight log, go right ahead." No one said she was ON the plane. She knows this. Multiple sources confirm Charlie was being followed by Egyptian planes.

A second one wondered, “Sorry, but what grieving wife looks like this?” Another one chimed in agreement, sarcastically saying, “Erika is pretty well-balanced and jolly for a grieving widow.” A fourth one said, “She’s already cracking jokes about her husband’s assassination? Too soon, babe.”

Erika is yet to respond to the backlash received from critics online. But one of her recent interviews reveals she is done responding to trolls and thus, she might ignore the comments. Nevertheless, Erika appeared to be referring to the allegations her former friend Owens made shortly after her husband, Charlie Kirk, had died, causing the growing tension between the two.

Let me get this straight: 1. Erika's husband is murdered. 2. Candace claims she "loves" Erika. 3. And her way of showing that love is . . . telling millions of people…

Owens has repeatedly mentioned Egypt since Charlie Kirk’s death in September this year. From alleging Egyptian planes to be tracking Erika and, in some instances, Charlie before his death, to Egyptian planes flying in and out of the States to Israel, accusing the country of being involved in his death. Owens has mentioned Egypt several times over the last few months, alleging conspiracies without solid proof, claiming she’s spot on about the theory.

Owens recently revealed she had a four-and-a-half-hour conversation with Erika about Egyptian planes and other conspiracy theories about Charlie’s death on her podcast. The reportedly intense conversation highlighted a majority of Owens’ questions and remarks answered in her sit-down with Erika. About the planes themselves, there’s still no concrete evidence proving Owens’ theory.