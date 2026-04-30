Erika Kirk Responds to Druski’s ‘Whiteface’ Skit Seemingly Based on Her

Erika Kirk seemingly called out popular influencer Druski over his viral “whitefacing” skit.

Last month, Druski, whose real name is Drew Desbordes, posted a comic sketch about “conservative women” in which he transformed into a white, blonde woman using makeup, a costume, and prosthetics. He then played out several scenes, portraying a character who netizens believed resembled Kirk.

Some social media users on X also asked the platform’s AI assistant, Grok, who the person in the video was. “That’s Erika Kirk, the actress/comedian starring in Druski’s satirical skit. She’s playing the over-the-top ‘conservative woman’ character across all those scenes—patriotism, faith, organic everything, and the podium bit. Spot-on performance for the laughs!” the response said.

On Wednesday, April 29, Erika Kirk, 37, posted a video to her official X account, in which she appears to call out Druski, 31, though without naming him directly.

She started her video by addressing the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner in Washington, DC, where a shooting incident took place on April 26. She explained that she was at the event to speak personally with a few journalists, who, she claimed, “attempted to dehumanize” her.

“This culture we’re living in absorbs disagreements as a form of personal betrayal [and] it turns having an opposing viewpoint into a moral crime worthy of punishment,” Kirk said. “Having lived through quite literal hell these past seven months, if you strip someone of their humanity long enough, you will arrive at the chilling conclusion that they don’t deserve to exist at all.”

Kirk then added, “Every morning I wake up to a new headline lying about me.”

“I have comedians dressing up in whiteface [and] I have people saying I’m not fit to be CEO. And I have Candace Owens claiming I murdered my husband, and the list goes on and on and on.”

This is the funniest Erika Kirk comedy skit ever pic.twitter.com/iTR6BedXyf — Jvnior (@Jvnior) March 26, 2026

After Druski’s skit titled “How Conservative Women in America act” went viral on social media last month, many critics slammed the Black American influencer for using makeup to portray a white character, drawing comparisons to the offensive and racist practice of “blackface.”

Blackface refers to the practice where performers of any ethnicity used theatrical makeup, burned cork, and shoe polish to portray caricatures of a dark-skinned person, especially as a way to ridicule Black people.

“This opens black face for everyone btw,” wrote one critic at the time. “Beyond the blatant racism, you’re mocking a widow who had her husband assassinated in front of the world. Imagine a white person dressing up as a ‘black liberal women’ to mock them and posting it on the internet…” commented another user.

Now, Kirk seems to have blasted Druski for his “whiteface” parody.

“There is a serious epidemic of dehumanization plaguing this country,” Kirk said in her video. “The most unthinkable tragedies have now become commonplace in our daily headlines, yet the media finds a way to conveniently explain away violence. This is what we’re up against,” the Turning Point USA CEO said.

Kirk ended the video by calling on fellow Americans to “come together and decide what kind of country [they’re] going to be.”