2026 New Year Giveaway
News

Erika Kirk May Not Be on Good Terms With Charlie Kirk’s Parents – These Moments Are Fueling Speculation

Published on: December 18, 2025 at 7:01 AM ET

Rumor has it Erika Kirk does not share a good bond with her late husband’s parents.

Moupriya
Written By Moupriya
News Writer
Mohar Battacharjee
Edited By Mohar Battacharjee
Senior Editor
Erika Kirk, Charlie Kirk's Parents
Signs That Show Erika Kirk Is Not Close With Charlie Kirk's Parents (Image source: Wikimedia | photo: Gage Skidmore, X/@PixelThroneX)

Erika Kirk has suddenly been pushed into the public eye following the assassination of her late husband, Charlie Kirk. She has appeared on multiple programs, spoken at events, and embarked on a posthumous book tour. However, her sudden popularity has also sparked some new rumors.

Mere weeks after Charlie’s death, Erika was criticized for sharing a long hug with JD Vance, while speculations surfaced about the nature of their relationship. And now, a new rumor says that Erika Kirk is not so close to the family of her late husband. Observers speculate that there are some tell-tale signs that indicate the alleged rift between Kirk and her in-laws.

On December 10, Erika Kirk sat down for an interview with Fox and Friends. During the program, she was asked how Charlie’s parents are dealing with the loss of their son. Her response was very vague to say the least, as her ultimate statement was “everyone’s hanging in there.” While MAGA loyalists believe she was just trying to protect the privacy of Kathryn and Robert Kirk, some social media users had a different theory.

“If his parents want to remain private, then say that. Don’t just answer the question and deflect. This is so shady,” one X (formerly Twitter) user said at that time. “She totally avoided the question on how Charlie’s parents [are] doing. This is so bizarre to me that she never discusses them,” added another.

The rumors gained traction after an awkward public appearance with Charlie’s parents. A video from September 2025 resurfaced on social media, which showed Kathryn and Robert attending a posthumous Medal of Honor ceremony for their son. However, there was a visible physical and emotional distance between Erika and her in-laws. To everyone’s surprise, Charlie’s parents didn’t even applaud when Erika took the mic to speak about her late husband.

While it’s difficult to conclude what is actually going on, given it’s a grieving period for Charlie’s parents, Erika’s inability to include them in conversation about the late podcaster is a telltale sign. “I often think about Charlie’s parents. They must be the most devastated from this tragedy,” one X (formerly Twitter) user noted.

Meanwhile, Erika Kirk herself has been facing a lot of criticism ever since she pushed herself into the limelight. Many have accused her of trying to gain some publicity out of her husband’s death.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *