Erika Kirk Makes a Demand in Husband Charlie Kirk’s Murder Trial

Erika Kirk is not a stranger to getting widespread media coverage ever since the death of her husband. She herself embraced cameras and made plenty of public appearances to grieve for Charlie Kirk.

Thus, it is no wonder that she would rather have the trial for Charlie Kirk’s assassination be public rather than a closed affair. On Monday, Erika formally asked the Utah’s Fourth District Court to let the trial have “meaningful” media access.

The filing mentioned the widespread public attention Charlie Kirk’s case has received. Hence, according to Erika, it is required for the world to know what actually transpired.

NEW: Erika Kirk reacts to the defense’s attempt to block cameras from the trial of the man accused of killing Charlie Kirk. “Why not be transparent? There’s nothing to hide. I know there’s not, because I’ve seen what the case is built on.” “Let everyone see what true evil is.”… pic.twitter.com/QBvKrdwr1G — Fox News (@FoxNews) November 1, 2025

According to WFIN, Erika’s filing stated, “This public attention cannot be ignored. And although it is critical that this Court balance the defendant’s right to a fair trial with the public’s First Amendment right of access to judicial proceedings, any request by either party to essentially close these court proceedings from the public eye should be denied.”

Not only that, but the filing addressed another concerning element that affected the Kirk family from the beginning. It is the spread of speculation and conspiracy theories.

The filing adds, “The public assassination of Mr. Kirk has profoundly affected many. Without meaningful access to these proceedings, the public will be unable to directly observe and evaluate the evidence presented, leaving a critical gap in understanding the circumstances surrounding his death.”

The public assassination of Charlie Kirk shook the world when a rooftop sniper shot him in September 2025. Tyler Robinson, the 22-year-old suspected assailant, is scheduled to stand trial.

Erika Kirk likely took this step because she did not want online debates to control the rhetoric. She even spoke with Candace Owens, a political commentator who has been very vocal about Charlie’s case herself.

Candace Owens reveals a video recorded by a former TPUSA employee at the moment they were terminated: This was during the time Turning Point was “cleaning house” pushing out anyone suspected of leaking information. Imagine breaking your back for an organization that just pulled… pic.twitter.com/TwiV09kR31 — FromConvict2Conservative (@YaakovRenewed) January 22, 2026

Though there seems to be a temporary ceasefire between the two, Owens never backs down from calling out Erika. From the beginning, Owens criticized Erika Kirk for the way she handled Charlie’s death.

Recently, Owens even leaked audio from an internal TPUSA staff call with Erika. In it, Owens pointed out Erika’s jovial tone while discussing merchandise sales and the massive attendance for the “event of the century.”

when your husband gets k*lled right in front of you last week but the merch sales went crazy this week 🫦 📈 🤑 — Khaleesi ✨ (@TheDejaKing) January 28, 2026

For Erika Kirk, fame has become a double-edged sword, where her decisions will be bashed. But it seems Erika is hardly bothered by it.