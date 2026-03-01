Erika Kirk Faces Fresh ‘Fake Crying’ Allegations At Trump’s State of the Union Address

Trump’s State of the Union address saw a multitude of VIP guests, including Erika Kirk. The president gave a shoutout to the TPUSA CEO during his speech.

Charlie Kirk lost his life after being shot at a Utah university last year. Since his assassination, Trump and his allies have extended their unparalleled support to Charlie’s widow, Erika.

Trump thanked Erika Kirk for being there for him on his special day and paid a brief tribute to Charlie for his contribution to promoting the Christian faith, while the crowd filled the room with loud applause.

“I’m very proud to say that during my time in office, both the first four years and, in particular, this last year, there has been a tremendous renewal in religion, faith, Christianity, and belief in God.”

He continued, “This is especially true among young people, and a big part of that had to do with my great friend, Charlie Kirk, a great guy, great man. So, last year, Charlie was violently murdered by an assassin and martyred, really martyred for his beliefs.”

Charlie was one of Donald Trump’s closest allies. A conservative activist, he became one of the most prominent faces of the MAGA movement within the Republican Party. The two shared a close bond and often showed public support for each other.

Trump took the moment to laud Erika Kirk, who was present in the audience. “His wonderful wife, Erika, is with us tonight. Thank you, Erika. She’s been through a lot.”​

Trump’s reference jolted an emotional outburst out of Erika, who was then seen mouthing “God bless you” several times in response.

However, netizens were quick to point out that her weeping seems performative as she always turns to the camera to show that she is crying. One X user called her an “opportunist,” stating, “I’m going to be blunt. I’ve reached the point where I find Erika Kirk deeply disturbing, not because of rumors or gossip but because of consistent, observable patterns of behavior.”

Another chimed in, “I can honestly say I’ve never seen a single tear when Erika Kirk puts on the crying face. She looks like pure evil.” A third user pointed out, “Once you notice that Erika Kirk looks into the bright lights every time she needs to fake cry, you never stop noticing it.”

Meanwhile, one user referred to a viral clip where Erika could be seen putting something in her eyes before going up on stage: “NEVER FORGET when Erika Kirk was caught using tear solution to create fake tears before going on the TPUSA stage.”