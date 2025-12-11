Erika Fires Off a 3-Word Warning to Those Cheering Kirk’s Death – “You Are…”

Erika Kirk has been keeping up a strong face against grief as well as massive scrutiny over her husband Charlie Kirk’s assassination. With criticism over her appearances, countless interviews, and even a nasty rumor about her viral hug with JD Vance, things haven’t slowed down for her at all. And recently, she gave a fierce three-word takedown to anyone defending the shooter.

During her recent appearance on CBS News Town Hall, Erika claimed, “You are sick” for those who celebrated the death of her husband. The mother of two added that her husband did not deserve such a fatality and that it was inhumane for her children to grow up hearing such a tainted accusation. In her words, “He’s a human being. You think he deserved that? Tell that to my 3-year-old daughter.”

Well, Charlie Kirk’s assassination shook right-wing politics to its core. Since the shooter planned the attack in the middle of an event, the unfortunate moment of his death became a viral video all over social media in no time. However, for Erika, this was more painful than the loss she’s been bearing all this while.

Time to get loud for Erika Kirk. She is such a strong woman. If you’re praying for Erika reply with AMEN AMEN 🙏 pic.twitter.com/ktUEqkc7ig — 🇺🇸daily commentary 🗯️🚀 (@ElonmusJN58) December 11, 2025

Addressing the pity, she said, “You want to watch in high-res the video of my husband being murdered, and laugh, and say he deserves it? There’s something very sick in your soul, and I’m praying that God saves you.” During the same event, she answered several questions from a live audience, on matters of political violence, conspiracy theories around her husband’s death and even her viral moment when she publicly proclaimed to forgive the killer.

Previously, during a tense interview with Harris Faulkner on Fox News, Erika had a lashing answer to the frequently circulating questions about her husband’s death. The widow was asked to react to rumours that she and the staff of Turning Point USA were responsible for slaying her husband. She responded by claiming that the accusations had already crossed the tipping point.

Erika added, “This is tormenting. It is evil to accuse a wife of trying to kill her husband with absolutely no truth behind it.” She tagged that these kinds of accusations were malicious and traumatizing for her grieving family. The 37-year-old had pleaded with the people to stop spreading baseless claims, since these had caused her tangible emotional harm already. In her words, “We are human beings. This is our life.”

I also believe this is online bullying of the WORST kind. I worry for the mental health of Erika Kirk- she lost the protector of her and her kids from snakes like Candace. Plus she’s grieving the loss. Plus she’s watching the attacks on her husbands mission having an effect. — Saint Monica’s Tears (@StMonica18_1) December 11, 2025

Well, these have not been the only times that Erika Kirk has actively dismissed speculations about her stance, especially after Charlie Kirk’s assassination. She became a target of online mockery and reprimand after pictures of her warm hug with Vice President JD Vance at her husband’s memorial service went viral. It sparked almost instant buzz about a possible romantic connection between the two, even though one is married and the other is a widow.

But, bypassing all the hatred and chaos, one of Erika’s revelations on Fox News proved that she’s very much connected to her husband, even if he was no longer around her in person.

Promoting Charlie Kirk’s posthumous book STOP, in the Name of God: Why Honouring the Sabbath Will Transform Your Life, she said, “(I talk to him when I am) getting ready in the morning, when I’m getting prepared to go to bed, when I’m just going about my day… I still feel him with me so much.

She further stated, “And yes, there is some pain and that is deep pain,” she told Hannity, “but the love that Charlie and I had and still have is something that transcends this world and into heaven. And that’s why I still feel so connected to him.”