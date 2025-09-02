Eric Trump to Run for President? His Unexpected Statement Raises Eyebrows Amid Trump’s Health Scare

Eric Trump has stirred quite a pot recently when he said there is a chance that he could enter politics, just like his father, and aim directly for the White House.

Just like President Donald Trump, who ran for the presidential election in 2016 without having any prior experience in public service, Eric Trump claimed that he wouldn’t mind dipping his toes into politics.

Eric Trump, along with his brother Donald Trump Jr. and his sister Ivanka Trump, is currently the executive vice president of the Trump Organisation. He is also heavily involved in the everyday workings of World Liberty Financial, essentially a cryptocurrency company.

He recently sat down with Nikkei Asia to discuss the expansion of the company when he was asked if he had any plans to enter politics. In response, he did not refute the idea completely and was open to considering a life in politics.

Eric also claimed that before accepting a life in politics, he has to think about his children and if he would want them to live a life that he has been living for the past 10 years. But he did claim that it would be easy to have a political dynasty in the country.

🚨Eric Trump has suggested he or another Trump family member might run for president after Donald Trump’s second term ends in 2029. He called the political path “an easy one”.https://t.co/1Rm0lI3mjk… pic.twitter.com/vmqpVIWcNZ — The Intellectualist (@highbrow_nobrow) August 17, 2025

“Would I want my kids to have the same experience over the last decade that I’ve had? You know, if the answer was yes, I think the political path would be an easy one, meaning, I think I could do it,” he claimed.

Eric Trump is not the only Trump sibling who has shown interest in “inheriting” the highest seat in office in the nation from their father. Earlier, Don Jr. and Ivanka Trump also showed similar interest.

However, critics have pointed out that such a notion and the idea of having a political dynasty dismembers the concept of democracy. Such an idea also poses a danger where the MAGA base could completely forgo the 2028 general election in favor of having one of the Trumps in the White House.

However, unlike Donald Trump, none of his three eldest kids have the public charisma or the control to sway public opinion in their direction. They also have not received similar attention or admiration from their father’s base, either.

Eric Trump has largely been involved in the family business in the last 10 years. In contrast to him, Don Jr and Ivanka have been more involved in the political limelight and even shared the stage with their father on occasion. Even then, there hasn’t been a widespread enthusiasm towards them from the base.

Apparently, in a recent interview, Don Jr said he would consider a run for president. pic.twitter.com/ZvMrh1x2sk — Turnbull (@cturnbull1968) May 21, 2025

Eric Trump hasn’t shown any interest in public life before, yet these recent remarks come as a surprise. Even though he lacks the visibility that his sibling shared, Eric remains confident that it would not be as difficult for him to step into politics and take over after his father.

Though the GOP has been preparing Marco Rubio and JD Vance as the possible candidates for the 2028 elections, when Eric was asked if there would be a Trump on the ballot, he did not dismiss the idea completely.

When he was asked he would consider running in ‘28, he said it probably won’t happen so soon, as he called political life “brutal” and that he wanted to focus on the business for now.

However, he didn’t rule out the possibility of other family members also entering politics, noting that his siblings and his wife, Lara Trump, all have the capacity to hold leadership roles.

Lara Trump, at the beginning of this year, was indulging the idea of a Senate seat from North Carolina before changing her mind.

Eric Trump says he’s open to running for president in 2028: “I’m not ruling it out. I’m not saying no, but I’m also not saying yes.” pic.twitter.com/XvZcA67YQb — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) September 2, 2025

Yet, Eric’s statement definitely raised the volume of chatter across the media and several platforms. At the end of the interview, Eric Trump reiterated that he is not saying yes to life in politics, but he is not saying no either.

“I’m not ruling it out,” he said. He then went on to add, “I’m not saying no, but I’m also not saying yes.”