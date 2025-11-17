Eric Trump Praises His Siblings Except One- Calls THIS Family Member A ‘Jerk’

The Trump family dynamics seem to be heading toward a major clash. While Donald Trump’s strong comments and behavior are criticized almost daily, his children have followed suit. For instance, Eric Trump recently landed in controversy after tagging one of his family members as a “jerk.” Interestingly, he also praised two of his half-siblings, which raises questions about what might actually be going on behind closed doors within the extended family.

During an interview with Megyn Kelly, the host described Eric as one of the “most dignified” and “nicest” Trumps in town. While the American businessman first soaked in the appreciation, it did not take long for him to throw a jibe at his half-sibling, Donald Trump Jr. Repeating Kelly’s praise, Eric said, “So I’m the nicest Trump. Tiffany is probably the nicest Trump, actually.” Hearing this, Megyn Kelly made a comment about the male Trumps in the family, saying, “Well, of the male Trumps. We don’t know Barron as well.”

Eric Trump gave an interview to Megyn Kelly where he mentioned that Barron is a lil shy but smart as hell, and is not controversial🥺#Barron#BarronTrump pic.twitter.com/FnOSzdS1xB — BWT (@BWTLRK) November 17, 2025

In response, Eric called Donald Trump Jr. a “jerk.” In his words, “Yeah. Well, Don’s kind of a jerk, right? My father’s pretty tough.” That wasn’t all. When asked about the kind of person his younger half-sibling Barron is, Eric remarked, “He’s not old enough to be a jerk and get away with it. If you’re a jerk at 18 years old, you’re just pompous, like a prick, right?” He further mentioned that his teen brother is “a little shy” but “smart as hell.”

Barron Trump, at just 19 years old, has been commanding attention like no other. As he completes college, there has been a lot of curiosity about what he has grown into. Shedding light on the persona the U.S. President’s youngest son has developed, Eric recalled Barron’s alleged “go f*** yourself” controversial comment to Joe Biden. Setting the record straight, the former television presenter claimed that Barron had actually wished “best of luck” to the former U.S. President. Reassuring this, Eric said, “Something like that, something very respectful.”

Eric Trump did not stop at praising his little brother. Continuing on the controversy surrounding Barron allegedly using cuss words to greet Joe Biden, Eric emphasized that the youngster is essentially a nice guy. In his words, “Barron just doesn’t have that in him. He’s a nice guy. He’s probably thinking it. He definitely has it up here. But he’s too courteous, actually, to go out there and say it.”

Don Jr. and Eric were raised by Ivana Trump. Ivana, acting as Trump’s female counterpart, reportedly physically disciplined them, including smacking, which is something Barron, Kai, or Tiffany’s mothers probably did not do. — Golden Kai ⛳️🏌🏼‍♀️ (@KaiXSpaces) November 17, 2025

Barron has indeed been developing himself as a man of many talents from a young age. A Forbes report mentioned that he introduced his dad to the world of cryptocurrency. He also guided Donald Trump on concepts like wallets and other strategies, enabling the Trump family’s fortune to grow and reach new heights. Even before completing his first year at NYU, Barron Trump’s stake in WLFI has already allowed him to earn tens of millions.

Compared to his half-siblings, Barron evidently holds a special place in his father Donald Trump’s heart. During his second inauguration, the U.S. President gave a rather heartfelt shout-out to his son. Addressing the audience, he said, “I have a very tall son. He knew the youth vote. We won the youth vote by 36 points. He was saying, ‘Dad, you have to go out and do this one or that one.’ We did a lot of them. He respects them all; he understands them very well.”