Eric Trump Goes After “Crazy” Zohran Mamdani, Says America “Can’t Allow This to Spread”

Eric Trump didn’t hold back while speaking at a Turning Point USA event in Alabama on Wednesday night. The president’s son tore into New York City’s new mayor-elect, Zohran Mamdani. He called him “crazy” and “a socialist who’ll wreck the city.”

“This is going to destroy a great American city, and we cannot allow this to spread across this country,” Eric said. The crowd went wild. He was joined on stage by his wife, Lara Trump, and conservative host Benny Johnson. The event was packed, part pep rally, part wake after Tuesday’s rough election night for Republicans.

There was an empty chair on stage for Turning Point founder Charlie Kirk, who was killed earlier this year. The Trumps praised him, then turned their fire on Democrats.

Big night in US politics. Mamdani says to Trump, “I know that you’re watching. I have four words for you, turn the volume up” “To get to any of us, you’ll have to go through all of us.” Head on collision. The Democrats have found a heart and the courage and energy they’ve been… pic.twitter.com/f2QLOmWds1 — (((Orchid)))🌻 (@OrchidNYC) November 5, 2025

Eric and Lara slammed “the left” as “Godless,” and “evil.” They called Kirk’s accused killer, Tyler Robinson, the real “fascist.” Mamdani’s name didn’t come up until someone in the audience asked what they thought of his big win over former Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

Eric laughed a little, then mocked Mamdani’s sky-high promises to voters. He called it a “brilliant” move — the kind that wins elections in a city like New York. Then he got serious. “We cannot allow this to spread,” he repeated.

Lara warned that if Mamdani is the “new face of the Democrat party,” even his own fans won’t like how it ends. “We can never allow this to happen ever again in the United States,” she said. She also told the young conservatives in the crowd that the GOP has to do a better job talking to everyone, not just their base, if they want to win in 2026.

“We’re also a year out from midterms,” she said. “We cannot leave anything to chance. The fight is not over.”

Before the Trumps came out, Benny Johnson went after what he called “Communists who are winning elections in this country.”

“They are anti-life,” he said. “There is a literal Communist elected as New York City mayor.” Later, Eric picked up his phone and called his dad live on stage.

President Donald Trump answered and gave a quick shoutout. “We love [Alabama],” he said. “I just want to pay my respects to Charlie and Erika. She’s just a spectacular person. I love you all, as president of the United States, I love you all, and we’re doing great.”

Turning Point USA continued its fall campus tour at Auburn University on Nov. 5, featuring appearances by Eric Trump, Lara Trump, Erika Kirk, and Benny Johnson. During the event, Eric Trump surprised attendees by calling his father on stage, and President Trump answered live.… pic.twitter.com/BdLP7j0Qc6 — The Kind Joe (@TheKindJoe) November 6, 2025

Trump had already gone after Mamdani earlier in the week. He called him a “little Communist.” He didn’t name the race directly when he talked about GOP losses, but the jab was clear.

Mamdani fired back during his victory speech. “Donald Trump, since I know you’re watching, I have four words for you: Turn the volume up,” he said. “If anyone can show a nation betrayed by Donald Trump how to defeat him, it is the city that gave rise to him,” he added.