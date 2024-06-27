Eric Trump Boasts About Dad Donald’s ‘Unvarnished Honesty,’ Internet Issues Brutal Reality Check

Eric Trump was brutally subjected to a reality check on social media after he claimed the lasting legacy of his father, former president Donald Trump would be his "unvarnished honesty." The younger Trump's flattery went too far when he spoke on the far-right X22 Report, which has been removed from YouTube and other social media platforms for spreading QAnon conspiracies, per HuffPost.

“I think my father will go down, maybe his greatest accomplishment will actually be kind of the unvarnished honesty that he’s really taken toward the whole system,” Eric boasted. "He was able to take the system in Washington D.C ... expose these people for what it is," he added. Critics of both Trumps instantly attacked the younger son, delivering an 'unvarnished' fact check on X, formerly Twitter.

"Like History remembers Adolph Hitler's greatest trait as his 'love for all people,'" a user bashed. "Someone tell Eric that I just checked my thesaurus and 'unvarnished' is not a synonym for 'nonexistent,'" a user bashed. Another user slammed the Trumps and MAGA, "Honesty; So that's what they're calling bold face lies now in the MAGA world." A user slammed the older Trump, saying, "Well... you know. Due to his unvarnished honesty, he uttered over 30,000 lies during his administration, and at least twice as many since he left office. Maybe he should varnish his honesty? Just a thought."

Numerous websites have been documenting Donald's long history of lying for years, per The New Republic. During his four years as president between 2017-2020, the Washington Post discovered 30,573 incorrect or misleading claims. Further, almost 76% of the 1,000 fact checks Politifact completed on Donald turned up false information. Donald spoke at least thirty lies in his address last week in Wisconsin alone.

A user slammed, "'honesty'??? That's the LAST word that should be used to describe Trump!!! He's the BIGGEST LIAR the country has ever been exposed to!" Another user analyzed, "I've heard MAGA voters say this before. Donald is unintentionally obvious about being an incompetent, ungainly, whiny, scum-sucking con-man weirdo. MAGA fanboys are so broken and desperate that they mistake this obviousness for honesty."

A user took a shot at Eric's infamous case of swindling money from a children's cancer charity, saying, "Dude, you're a slippery varnish of deceit The nation has your and daddy's receipts BTW, any new charities you can add to your scandal sheet..." Another user hoped, "If only we lived in the age of miracles where liars were struck by lightning."

On June 18, the former president gave a caustic and meandering speech that lasted for over an hour and a half and was replete with lies at a rally in Racine, Wisconsin. Daniel Dale of CNN put together a list of the thirty lies that Trump said during his address, per The New Republic. Based on this, Trump's rate of lies is one lie every three minutes.

