Eric Trump Blasts Secret Service for Failing to 'Protect' Dad Yet Again: 'There's Only So Many...'

Eric Trump is deeply disappointed in the Secret Service for not doing enough to protect his father Donald Trump. The second son of the former president blasted the United States' security agency in the wake of his father's second assassination attempt on September 15, 2024, when he was at his golf course in West Palm Beach, Florida. Fortunately, the businessman narrowly escaped the incident.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Jeff Swensen

"One bullet, the history of this country changes forever," said Eric while in a discussion with Fox News' Sean Hannity. "How many other close calls do we have to have? When can we finally get our act together? In addition, Eric asked for better resources for the Secret Service so he wouldn't have to go through the pain of watching a third person trying to take his father's life.

"They have to get the resources to keep our political leaders safe. We have to do a better job. We cannot have a third incident. There will not be a third incident. We cannot have this conversation again. We've had too many of them," claimed Eric. However, aside from griping, he also acknowledged the proactiveness of the Secret Service agents on the ground who managed to see the barrel of the gun from behind the bushes and acted immediately.

"Those agents on the ground, they are remarkable. They are remarkable. And thank God they were there," added the 40-year-old. Regardless, two back-to-back assassination attempts within three months are simply unacceptable for him; the first incident took place with 20-year-old gunman Thomas Matthew Crooks on July 13, 2024, during the Butler, Pennsylvania rally.

Video footage shows the moment, Ryan Wesley Routh, the suspect behind an apparent assassination attempt on former US president Donald Trump was arrested by police pic.twitter.com/Iz7HHCwDJ2 — The National (@TheNationalNews) September 16, 2024

"There is a breakdown at some point. There has to be. I mean, this is two assault rifles within 300 yards of the president, the first one being 130 yards of the president in a five week period of time," he added. "And there's only so many chances in the world that you get. There are only so many lives that you're given."

He then clearly stated their frame of mind as a family who are fearful of their father's life, "Let me be clear: they are trying to kill the man. They are trying to kill my father. 'A 300-yard shot is a layup shooter with the scope rifle. That is a shot that my six-year-old son can make every single time. These are layup shots. I expect him to be protected, I expect him to be safe," per Daily Mail.

You know what’s getting really old? Having to have conversations with my 5 young children about radical leftist trying to kill their grandfather. No person should ever have to do this in America or anywhere else and yet I had to have that conversation five times again yesterday. — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) September 16, 2024

Meanwhile, his elder brother Don Jr. insisted the same in his reaction to their father's second failed assassination attempt: "You know what's getting really old? Having to have conversations with my 5 young children about radical leftists trying to kill their grandfather. No person should ever have to do this in America or anywhere else and yet I had to have that conversation five times again yesterday."

Yesterday, Donald J. Trump nearly lost his life. An armed gunman waited for him in the bushes. He brought a go-pro camera to record it. A secret service agent spotted the barrel of a gun through a fence and shot at the gunman. The gunman fled. He was caught. And now we slowly… — JD Vance (@JDVance) September 16, 2024

The GOP nominee's running mate JD Vance echoed the same: "Yesterday, Donald J. Trump nearly lost his life. President Trump is my running mate, and my friend, but he is more importantly a father and grandfather to people who love him very much. I want him to have many more years with his family."