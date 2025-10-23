Eric Trump Accuses Sister Ivanka of ‘Blaming’ Him and Don Jr. for ‘Every Mistake She Made’

Donald Trump’s son Eric has a lot to say about his siblings and his childhood, and we are here for the tea! Eric Trump is pulling back the curtain on his family dynamics, revealing new details about his relationship with his siblings in his newly released memoir called ‘Under Siege: My Family’s Fight to Save Our Nation’.

In the book, the 41-year-old opens up about his sister Ivanka Trump and the little things that have shaped their bond over the years. Under a chapter titled “Family Business,” Eric writes his honest thoughts about life growing up alongside Ivanka and Donald Trump Jr., claiming that Ivanka would blame him and Don Jr. for her mistakes and throw them under the bus.

According to Radaronline.com, Eric Trump wrote, “Growing up, Ivanka would blame Don (or me) for virtually every mistake she made as a child, including the legendary destruction of a priceless chandelier with a beach ball,” Eric wrote. “She threw Don under the bus.”

From leading a global organization to standing strong for family and country — @trump EVP, @EricTrump shares his story in his debut memoir: Under Siege. Available now. #UnderSiege pic.twitter.com/APgSi1X6j6 — The Trump Organization (@Trump) October 14, 2025

Eric also called his sister a “superstar in virtually every aspect of her life,” and clarified that there was no bad blood between the siblings and that each of them honors and respects the other relatively equally. He claimed she was an incredible mother, and “she could represent any five-star brand in the world with her natural sophistication and polish.”

He also compared Ivanka and their late mother, Ivana Trump, saying both women share a deep sense of style and confidence. “Like our mom, she loves design and naturally brings glamour to everything she does,” he added.

Ivanka Trump is married to Jared Kushner, and the couple shares three children. As of September 2025, the former advisor to the Trump administration has been spending her days not doing much. She’s living a laid-back life at their $24 million estate on Florida’s ultra-exclusive Indian Creek Island.

Eric in his memoir “Under Siege” offers an intimate perspective on each of his siblings#Trump#Barron#BarronTrump pic.twitter.com/twSaoEDgij — BWT (@BWTLRK) October 16, 2025

Meanwhile, Eric Trump also reflected on his sister’s involvement in politics, describing her move to Washington, D.C., after Donald Trump’s 2016 election victory as an essential moment for their family. “Having Ivanka in Washington was a gift for our entire family,” he wrote. As per Eric, it was important for the family to get a new form of support once Trump came on board as the president.

However, the siblings’ lives have taken different paths since then. Ivanka has largely withdrawn from the political spotlight following Trump’s second-term win, focusing instead on her family and business ventures. A lot of people speculated that Ivanka’s relationship with her stepmother, Melania Trump, was one of the reasons she decided to leave politics.

The Trump Family, circa 1986.

Clockwise from top: Don Jr., Donald, Ivanka, Eric, and Ivana Trump. pic.twitter.com/7rQaZ77Z26 — MythoMAGA (@MythoMAGA) October 6, 2025

The two ladies allegedly did not see eye to eye in terms of important decisions, and the First Lady was reportedly insecure about Ivanka’s achievements. On the” Him & Her podcast, just before her father’s second inauguration, she explained the real reason behind it.

“I love policy and impact. I hate politics. And unfortunately, the two are not separable. There is a darkness to that world that I don’t really want to welcome into mine.” She added, “I know the cost, and it’s a price that I’m not willing to make my kids bear.” the socialite added.

Consequently, besides Eric Trump, Melania Trump also released her first-ever memoir, ‘Melania’, which includes personal anecdotes from her life along with previously unseen photographs. The memoir has been at the top of the New York Times best-selling list since its release. The former model’s documentary with the same name is set to hit theatres exclusively on January 30, 2026.