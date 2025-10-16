It turns out Melania Trump isn’t just stylish, she’s also got a razor-sharp tongue when it comes to keeping her husband in line. A new book by Eric Trump spills the tea on the moment the First Lady shut Donald Trump down with just five words during a sweet family photo op gone wrong. Eric’s new memoir, Under Siege: My Family’s Fight to Save Our Nation, hit shelves this week and promises an “unfiltered look” at life inside the Trump dynasty, from the chaos of politics to the rare family moments behind White House doors.

According to Eric, one such moment took place when he and his wife, Lara, brought their two children, Luke and Carolina, to Washington for a very special occasion: their baptism inside the White House’s historic East Room, right beneath the famous portrait of Abraham Lincoln.

In the book, Eric recalls the touching moment that quickly turned into mild chaos. “For Lara and me, having Luke and Carolina baptized there just seemed natural,” he wrote. “My father could leave the Chinese delegation, or whatever the meeting of the day, and Luke and Carolina could feel the beauty of the building, and a movement that was now engrained in their DNA.”

But then came the classic “Trump family moment.” After the ceremony, Donald Trump proudly scooped up his freshly baptized grandson for a photo, and right on cue, baby Luke burst into tears, still dripping wet. That’s when Melania stepped in like a pro. Eric writes, “Melania turned to him with a smile and took charge. ‘Donald, you run the country,’ she said as she gently took Luke and cradled him in her arms.” It was one of those moments that perfectly captured the First Lady’s calm authority, and maybe just a touch of her signature shade.

Donald, of course, couldn’t resist jumping online to plug his son’s new book. Taking to Truth Social just minutes after bragging about his Middle East “peace deal,” the president wrote, “UNDER SIEGE, which is breaking records everywhere. It’s a phenomenal book that’s a must-read for everyone. Congratulations Eric, you deserve it!!!”

Eric has been busy on his book tour, gushing about his father every chance he gets. On The Benny Show podcast, he said, “He is heaven-bound, and I can tell you maybe the one thing he does that might have influenced heaven is… I think there is a lot less people going to heaven, meaning, they are going to heaven slower because he stopped the death and destruction around the world.”

But when Donald was asked about his own heavenly prospects, his answer was far more humble. “I don’t think there’s anything [that is] going to get me in heaven. Okay? I think I’m not maybe heaven-bound,” he said. “I’m not sure I’m going to be able to make heaven, but I’ve made life a lot better for a lot of people.” Even when it comes to heaven and family photos, the Trumps keep things larger than life.