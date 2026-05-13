Epstein Victim Breaks Down, Says DOJ Exposed Her Name 500+ Times While ‘the Rich Remain Protected’

Jeffrey Epstein’s victims spoke out in recent testimony, revealing disturbing details about how the names of perpetrators and associates were protected while victims’ identities remained exposed to the public. Republicans on the Oversight Committee are considering pardoning Ghislaine Maxwell. Maxwell is currently serving a 20-year sentence for her role in grooming and trafficking underage girls for Jeffrey Epstein.

The committee has stated that it is open to the idea if Maxwell cooperates with the Epstein investigation. That said, Democrats blew the lid off the DOJ’s handling of the Epstein Files on Tuesday. Various Epstein survivors spoke out against the DOJ’s release of files in a congressional field hearing in Florida. While the DOJ has stated in the past that the redactions were made to protect the victims, the Epstein victims’ hearing now reveals that the DOJ was protecting the perpetrators all along.

One victim’s testimony was especially jarring. The victim, who has been referred to as Roza in the files, spoke on the matter, revealing how she first met Epstein. She was first introduced to the convicted child s-x offender when she was just 18 in 2008. She was then taken to the disgraced financier’s Palm Beach mansion in 2009. According to The U.S. Sun, Epstein was under house arrest at the time for soliciting prostitution from a minor.

Survivor of Jeffrey Epstein breaks down in tears describing the moment she learned her name was revealed while the rich and powerful remained protected by redactions Roza: I kept my identity protected as Jane Doe. I woke up one day with my name mentioned over 500 times. While… pic.twitter.com/KtVFwO0zoJ — Acyn (@Acyn) May 12, 2026

“Epstein used the names of powerful politicians to demonstrate his influence,” the victim said during the hearing. “He told me he’s an investor of the very agency that promised me a career, he also spoke of his arrest like it was a game, bragging about girls visiting his cell and his friendships with authorities,” Roza revealed how Epstein groomed her by offering her a job at his foundation, which helped her pay off her modeling debt.

However, the conversation took a darker turn when Roza opened up about the first time she said Jeffrey Epstein abused her. “One day, his masseuse called me into his room, where I was molested for the first time by Jeffrey,” Roza revealed. Following the eventual arrest of Jeffrey Epstein, the victim did report the crimes and asked for her identity to be kept private. However, the DOJ later released a set of emails that reportedly exposed personal details of victims.

“I woke up one day with my name mentioned over 500 times, while the rich and powerful remain protected by redactions, my name was exposed to the world,” Roza began as she fought back tears. “My name was exposed to the world. Now reporters from across the globe contact me. I cannot live without looking over my shoulder. I can only imagine the long-term impact this mistake will have on my life.”

BREAKING: Epstein survivor Dani Hannah Bensky just testified that Trump’s DOJ brazenly exposed her personal information and the information of hundreds of other victims. The same government that should be protecting Epstein survivors may have just put them at risk all over… pic.twitter.com/uPYvBD9Oyg — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) May 12, 2026

As of writing, various other victims have spoken out about the DOJ’s release of the files. Maria Farmer, the first victim to report Epstein’s crimes in 1996, has claimed that she has been robbed of a normal life, stating that doing her “civil duty” has “cost her dearly.” California Democrat Robert Garcia, ranking member of the oversight committee, has spoken on the matter, revealing that the Epstein investigation will continue.

“We’re here because so much of this investigation brings us back to this location,” Garcia said. “[Our] report uses evidence obtained by our investigation, including and most importantly bank records, that show how [prosecutor] Alex Acosta’s sweetheart deal let Epstein build a global network using enablers to bring in women who he could then exploit and abuse. This report is just the beginning of numerous reports and information that we intend to put out over the course of the months ahead.”