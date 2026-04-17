Donald Trump has stated that he supports public hearings involving victims of Jeffrey Epstein, but claimed the women had refused to testify under oath. On Thursday, the president told reporters this on his way to Las Vegas to promote the “no tax on tips” policy.

According to The Hill, Trump said, “I think we’ve had a lot of public hearings. I’m OK with it, but I understand that the women didn’t want to go under oath. That’s what I heard that the women, the victims or whatever, they refused to go under oath, which was a little surprising,”

These comments were met with backlash on X, with political commentator Aaron Parnas writing, “First, he’s lying — no one refused to go under oath.”

Reporter: Do you believe there should be a public hearing for more of these Epstein survivors? Trump: I’m okay with that. But I understand the women didn’t want to go under oath. That’s what I heard, that the victims or whatever, they refused to go under oath pic.twitter.com/WX83RdhVsp — Acyn (@Acyn) April 16, 2026

Parnas added, “The survivors said it’s not their responsibility to testify in front of Congress when they’ve already spoken to the FBI. Second, ‘victims or whatever’ is one of the most derogatory things the President could say.”

Discussion about testifying before Congress followed remarks by First Lady Melania Trump denying ties to Jeffrey Epstein.

In her public statement, Melania said, “The lies linking me with the disgraceful Jeffrey Epstein need to end today. The individuals lying about me are devoid of ethical standards, humility, and respect. I do not object to their ignorance, but rather I reject their mean-spirited attempts to defame my reputation.”

As NPR reported, she also denied the claim that she met her husband through Epstein. Melania said, “I am not Epstein’s victim…Epstein did not introduce me to [President] Donald Trump.”

It was here that the First Lady urged Congress to allow victims to speak at the hearing and reveal what had happened to them.

“Epstein was not alone,” she declared.

“I call on Congress to provide the women who have been victimized by Epstein with a public hearing specifically centered around the survivors. Give these victims their opportunity to testify under oath in front of Congress,” Melania stated.

The Epstein survivors have told their stories over and over again—including to federal law enforcement—and the justice system has failed them. That is why we subpoenaed the files. That is why we passed the Epstein Files Transparency Act. That is why Pam Bondi and those who have… pic.twitter.com/2ezoW6XQ3S — Rep. Melanie Stansbury (@Rep_Stansbury) April 10, 2026

Some victims, however, opposed the suggestion.

According to The Guardian, several Epstein victims criticized Melania Trump, accusing her of shifting responsibility onto survivors.

A group of 13 people, including the relatives of Virginia Giuffre, one of the most vocal and prominent Epstein accusers, stated the matter.

They wrote, “Survivors of Jeffrey Epstein have already shown extraordinary courage by coming forward, filing reports, and giving testimony. Asking more of them now is a deflection of responsibility, not justice.”

“First Lady Melania Trump is now shifting the burden onto survivors under politicized conditions that protect those with power: the Department of Justice, law enforcement, prosecutors, and the Trump Administration, which has still not fully complied with the Epstein Files Transparency Act,” the statement added.