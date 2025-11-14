Epstein Victim Ann Fisher Breaks Silence – Says She Was Lured to His Mansion for Dinner With a ‘British Royal’ Because She Resembled Princess Diana

With the case files of Jeffrey Epstein finally getting revealed, many of the victims of the s– offender are now opening up to share their chilling accounts. Following the footsteps of Virginia Giuffre, Ann Fisher finally broke her silence in an on-record interview. She recalled being lured into Epstein’s den in 2001 after the latter tricked her into visiting his Upper East Side mansion in New York. Speaking with ITV News, Ann mentioned she fell prey to this visit because she mistook it for a business meeting. She met Epstein there and the two chatted for some hours before he invited her to a dinner, where the chief guest was to be a member of the British royal family.

Ann Fisher recalled that Jeffrey Epstein told her that she would gel in well during the dinner with the British royalty, due to her resemblance with Princess Diana. Right after the invitation, Jeffrey left her shocked by groping her, ignoring the apparent fact that she “didn’t want anything to do with it”. Jeffrey also offered her a check shamelessly, something which she turned down immediately. Ann left the place soon after.

Trump’s not only a “clear and present danger” to our democracy and our freedoms, he’s also a terrible president. Even his MAGA base is finally beginning to know this. Here’s his “numbers” from this morning. So, now tell me. Can this get worse? Oh, right. The Epstein Files… https://t.co/Px43OHWP2h pic.twitter.com/3T83ESpsX4 — Michelle Mozell (@michellemozell) November 14, 2025

But the harassment didn’t end there, Fisher said. In the weeks after her leaving from his New York mansion, she was bombarded by phone calls from one of Epstein’s assistants. The number of calls was so many that all three of her mobile, home, and work lines got jammed. They repeatedly called to pressure her into attending a dinner with an unidentified member of the British royal family.

Describing the situation, Ann said, “It went on probably for two weeks. They kept trying to invite me to dinners and invite me to things. And at that point, I wasn’t really returning their calls. And they had turned from my cell phone, to my home phone, to my work phone.”

It took Ann Fisher some time to realize that the alleged royal family guest at the dinner was none other than Prince Andrew Mountbatten. She also got to know that Epstein was calling to get her to attend it since she resembled Princess Diana. Ann also learned that back in the days, ‘Prince Andrew had a thing for Princess Di’. Cross-checking with official records, it is clear that the now-fallen royal prince was in New York at that time in October.

Continuing in her interview, Ann revealed that she ignored all the calls and never came to meet Prince Andrew. But she did bump into his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, backstage, during a Rolling Stones concert. Epstein attacked Ann around a month after Virginia Giuffre had put her battery charges against him and Prince Andrew. The latter had strongly denied all such allegations of se abuse of Virginia in Epstein’s New York mansion.

@WhiteHouse you need to protect the names of the Epstein victims. They should be redacted and not published. This is not a partisan issue. Have some respect for humans!! — Cheryl McDowell (@cjmcdowe) November 14, 2025

Fast forward to now, with the documents related to the convicted s–offender being released, there is a strong possibility of many more bombshell revelations coming up. More than 20,000 files have so far been released by the House Oversight Committee this week. What’s more shocking is that some of these emails mention the current U.S. President Donald Trump, a fact that the GOP dismissed as nothing more than a baseless smear campaign undertaken by the Democrats.

However, Epstein’s emails have clearly mentioned that Trump visited his private island and spent hours with one of the victims. In fact, Jeffrey mentioned how DT warned Maxwell Ghislaine of recruiting women for such atrocious reasons, which meant that he was already aware of what was happening. Contrary to all such buzz, Donald Trump had counter-claimed that he rejected Epstein from ever getting a membership at his Mar-A-Lago resort, after he lured one of his staff, Virginia Giuffre.