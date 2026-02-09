Epstein Survivors Call Out Pam Bondi in Explosive Super Bowl Ad Demanding Hidden Files

Survivors of Jeffrey Epstein’s abuse took advantage of a Super Bowl ad to urge Attorney General Pam Bondi to release what they claim are still-hidden government documents related to Epstein’s case. They aimed to turn one of the year’s largest TV audiences into a point of pressure on the Justice Department regarding its handling of these files.

The 33-second public service announcement, created with the anti-trafficking group World Without Exploitation, featured eight survivors holding childhood photos. They delivered a clear message to the public and to Bondi. The ad concluded with a plea for viewers to tell the attorney general, “it’s time for the truth,” according to reports that came out after the ad aired.

This campaign appeared amid an ongoing argument over how much information the Justice Department has actually released under the Epstein Files Transparency Act, a law from 2025 that set deadlines for publishing unclassified records related to Epstein and his longtime associate Ghislaine Maxwell. The Justice Department stated it published another significant set of records on January 30, bringing the total public production to around 3.5 million pages, along with thousands of videos and images. They implemented extensive redactions to protect victims and meet legal requirements.

Survivors and advocates behind the Super Bowl ad claimed that the release is still incomplete. They pointed to public reports and political complaints indicating that millions more pages exist but are not available to the public. In interviews highlighted in coverage of the ad, organizers expressed their desire for the government to reveal as much as possible about Epstein’s operations and associates while ensuring that victim identities and sensitive information are kept confidential.

BREAKING: The Epstein survivors are releasing this ad on this Super Bowl Sunday to send the message that they will not “move on” from the largest sex trafficking scandal in the world. #standwithsurvivors pic.twitter.com/JehYZa1hGw — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) February 8, 2026

The Justice Department’s release process has already encountered challenges due to privacy issues. Recent reports noted that some documents were removed because identifying information about victims was included in the public materials, leading to additional review and redaction processes. These privacy concerns have become a focal point in discussions. Officials stress the importance of protecting victims, while critics argue that the government can safeguard survivors and still disclose more information about institutional decisions, investigative efforts, and contact networks.

The attention on Bondi also coincides with lawmakers continuing to demand greater access to the records, with some calling for her to be impeached. Recent reports described efforts to allow members of Congress to review less-redacted material in a controlled environment, even as public releases remain limited due to privacy and legal restrictions.

Epstein died in federal custody in 2019 while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges. Maxwell was later convicted in federal court for her role in recruiting and grooming minors for Epstein’s abuse. The Justice Department’s ongoing disclosures have sparked renewed public interest in the case, while survivors have mentioned that recurring attention can be painful, especially when they believe crucial information is still being withheld.

The survivors’ coalition has shown its commitment to keeping the issue in the public eye and to treating the fight for file release as an ongoing political and legal matter, rather than a completed chapter. Organizers stated that their goal is to maintain public pressure on the DOJ to release the remaining eligible records and to clarify what has not been released and why.

As the ad rightfully points out, there are still 3 million files yet to be released, and the very people the DOJ claims they are protecting say they want it released.