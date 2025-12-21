Epstein Survivor Says Trump Administration Committed ‘Grave and Indefensible’ Violation

A survivor of Jeffrey Epstein’s abuse has accused the Trump administration of a serious violation after the Department of Justice released records related to Epstein that allegedly revealed her identity without proper redaction.

This allegation surfaced after lawyer and journalist Aaron Parnas shared the survivor’s letter on social media. He reported that the woman, referred to as “Jane Doe,” had reported Epstein to the FBI in 2009. She sent the letter to the DOJ after finding out that her name was not redacted in files released under the Epstein Files Transparency Act.

“Jane Doe Epstein Survivor, who reported Epstein to the FBI in 2009, sent the following letter to the Department of Justice today after it failed to redact her name in the release of the files,” Parnas wrote. “I have confirmed her name is currently not redacted in multiple public files.”

In the letter, the survivor accuses the Justice Department of a serious breach that resulted from the document release on December 19, 2025.

“I am a survivor of Jeffrey Epstein. I write to place the Department of Justice on formal notice of a grave and indefensible violation arising from the December 19, 2025 release of records under the Epstein Files Transparency Act,” the letter states.

She claims that the DOJ publicly disclosed her name or identifying information while still withholding records she has sought for years.

“In that release, my name and/or identifying information was disclosed publicly without proper redaction,” the letter continues. “At the same time, astonishingly, the DOJ and FBI continue to withhold my own FBI file.”

The Epstein Files Transparency Act was passed by Congress and signed into law by President Donald Trump. It requires the DOJ to release unclassified records related to Epstein and explicitly directs the department to protect the identities of victims.

PatriotTakes, an account that tracks right-wing extremism, shared the document and accused Attorney General Pam Bondi of prioritizing political interests over victim safety.

“Pam Bondi was more worried about protecting Trump than the victims,” the account wrote.

The DOJ has not publicly addressed the survivor’s specific claim or explained how her name was left unredacted in the released materials. It is also unclear if the department has since corrected the files or notified those affected.

The controversy comes after criticism of the DOJ’s management of the Epstein file releases. After the initial document drop, reporters noticed that some files briefly vanished from the DOJ’s public webpage before being restored. Among the removed items was a photograph featuring Trump, Melania Trump, Epstein, and Ghislaine Maxwell at a public event, which was later reposted.

Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche stated the department is reviewing documents carefully and working with victim advocacy groups to balance transparency with privacy protections. He mentioned that more releases would occur on an ongoing basis as reviews continue.

Survivors and their advocates have repeatedly emphasized that disclosure efforts should not compromise victim safety. The Epstein Files Transparency Act includes clear language requiring the DOJ to protect victims’ identities, even while mandating a disclosure of investigative records.

The survivor’s letter now increases pressure on the Justice Department to explain how the redaction failure happened and whether additional victims may have been exposed in the release.

As more Epstein-related records are set to be published, the public is concerned that they will never get the full release, and some of Epstein’s powerful friends will be protected with a cover-up. With each drop of new files, there will be a renewed controversy.