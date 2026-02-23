Report Says Epstein Stored Secret Files in Units Across the U.S.

A new breakthrough in the Epstein files controversy comes following a bombshell report that the convicted s– offender secretly stashed evidence of his crimes in storage units across the United States. According to financial records and emails reviewed by The Telegraph, Jeffrey Epstein kept some of his computers, photographs, documents and other equipment in storage units.

The report claims that as the investigation began, he paid private detectives to move the material from one storage unit to another. According to the report, the late s– offender rented at least six such storage units across the country. The purchases began in 2003, and the units were paid for until 2019, when Epstein died by suicide at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in New York City.

The Telegraph noted that he used these units to store items from his homes, including, but not limited to, computers, CDs and photographs. Epstein allegedly moved this material from his home on the private Caribbean island Little Saint James to these storage units through private investigators. The move was made before investigators searched his residences.

According to financial statements reviewed by The Telegraph, one of these storage units was located near his Palm Beach mansion, and he made regular payments to this and other facilities. The report claims that he also paid tens of thousands of dollars to private investigators to rent another storage unit in Manhattan.

Back in 2009, a month after the disgraced financier was released from jail following a child sex crime investigation, he received an email from one of these private investigators. The investigator allegedly informed him that Virginia Giuffre, an Epstein survivor, requested material from his computer, according to The Telegraph.

That year, Giuffre, who had been extremely vocal against Epstein before she died last year, filed a civil lawsuit accusing him of sexually abusing her when she was a minor. According to the outlet, the email was sent by Bill Riley of the Riley Kiraly private detective agency.

In the email addressed to Jeffrey Epstein and his lawyer, Riley wrote, “Over the weekend I learned that plaintiff’s counsel are looking to get from me the computers and paperwork I took from Jeff’s house prior to the Search Warrant.”

“I have them locked in storage and would like to know what to do with them. They are no longer needed in the criminal case, I assume. Is it possible to give you these items for your review and safekeeping or give it to Darren Indyke [Epstein’s lawyer] or back to Jeff, etc.?” he added.

The outlet explains that Epstein also instructed the private eyes he hired to remove material from his Florida home in the mid-2000s, after he was tipped off about another investigation. The s– offender allegedly rented another unit five minutes from his New York mansion. His accountant, Richard Kahn, wrote in June 2012 that the storage lock-up mostly had furniture, but also a “lot of excess equipment,” such as “computers, supplies, etc.”

It is not confirmed whether the FBI officially searched these units as part of their investigation. The search warrants, which were unveiled by the Department of Justice as part of the 3 million Epstein files release, showed that these storage spaces were possibly never raided. However, these could contain new evidence of his crimes, which have never been revealed.