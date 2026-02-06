Federal documents released this week include an email from someone claiming to have worked at Jeffrey Epstein’s former Zorro Ranch in New Mexico. The individual mentioned that two girls were buried near the property. This information is part of a batch of materials that has attracted significant attention from advocacy groups and legal observers, according to reports by We Got This Covered.

The email, dated Nov. 21, 2019, was forwarded to the FBI and became part of the Department of Justice’s ongoing release of files related to Epstein’s network and actions. The sender, whose name is redacted, identified as a former staff member at Zorro Ranch. They wrote that two “foreign girls” were buried outside the ranch on orders from Epstein and an associate known only as “Madam G.”

The sender described the message as “confidential” and mentioned that they had taken material from the property as “insurance” for potential future lawsuits. They also warned the recipient to handle the message carefully and not to ask questions.

These claims go beyond previous allegations of abuse at Zorro Ranch, a 7,600-acre property that Epstein bought in the 1990s. The ranch has long been associated with sex trafficking and exploitation allegations. In recent years, state lawmakers in New Mexico and federal investigators have sought further investigation of activities at the ranch, expressing concern that not all possible crimes have been thoroughly recorded or understood.

Law enforcement has not confirmed the allegations about the two buried girls. The FBI and the Department of Justice did not respond immediately to inquiries about this specific email or its contents. Reports noted that the Department of Justice has released thousands of pages of materials recently as part of a larger effort to provide transparency about Epstein’s activities and associates.

Epstein’s criminal history includes a 2008 conviction in Florida for procuring a minor for prostitution. Victims and advocates have demanded more information about his operations and connections.

Epstein’s estate sold Zorro Ranch, which is located in the high desert north of the Estancia Basin, in 2023. The ranch has sparked debates over whether federal and state authorities should conduct a more thorough investigation of activities there. Last year, a group of New Mexico legislators proposed a special commission to explore what happened at the ranch and to help prevent similar abuses in the future.

The recent claims have sparked discussions among researchers and online commentators about how thoroughly the Epstein case has been documented and the role released files may play in encouraging further official investigations. Analysts following the case note that while reports in unverified emails can point to areas for investigation, they do not independently prove criminal conduct. No arrests or charges have been made regarding the specific claims about buried bodies near the ranch.

Epstein’s victims want justice, and they continue to call for a thorough review of all available records, with over 3 million yet to be revealed publicly. Meanwhile, lawsuits and civil claims related to Epstein’s network are still working their way through the courts, with plaintiffs seeking accountability and restitution.

Despite the progress, with some political careers taking a hit, none of Epstein’s alleged co-conspirators have been arrested or charged.