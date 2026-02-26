Epstein Files Takes Down Politician Who Questioned Trump Last Month

Børge Brende, president and CEO of the World Economic Forum, announced Thursday that he is resigning after an independent investigation into his relationship with the late financier Jeffrey Epstein.

Brende, a former Norwegian foreign minister, interviewed President Donald Trump last month after Trump spoke to government and business leaders at the World Economic Forum’s annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland. His resignation comes in the wake of the release of the so-called Epstein files, a collection of emails and other documents detailing Epstein’s activities and contacts.

“After careful consideration, I have decided to step down as President and CEO of the World Economic Forum,” Brende said in a statement. “My time here, spanning 8½ years, has been profoundly rewarding,” according to CNN.

CNN reported that Brende’s departure follows the independent investigation started by the organization into his past interactions with Epstein. The World Economic Forum did not provide details about the investigation’s scope but confirmed it looked into issues related to Epstein’s network and connections.

Epstein, a financier who pleaded guilty in 2008 to state prostitution charges involving a minor and later faced federal sex trafficking charges, died in jail in 2019 while awaiting trial. Since then, court cases and document releases have drawn attention to individuals with professional or social ties to him.

The recent release of additional recordsin the Epstein files has led to politicians, financiers, and academics losing their jobs or even being arrested. Brende is the latest high-profile executive to resign due to disclosures related to these materials.

Brende has led the World Economic Forum since 2017. The Geneva-based organization gathers political and business leaders each year in Davos to discuss global economic trends, geopolitical risks, and policy priorities. Under Brende’s leadership, the forum increased its focus on climate issues, supply chains, and emerging markets.

Last month in Davos, Brende moderated a discussion with Trump following the president’s address to forum participants. This exchange marked one of Trump’s first major appearances before an international audience of business and political leaders since returning to office.

The Financial Times reported that the World Economic Forum’s board accepted Brende’s resignation after reviewing the findings from the investigation into his relationship with Epstein. The organization stated it would start searching for a successor.

In its statement, the forum did not suggest that Brende had been accused of any wrongdoing. It mentioned that the review was conducted independently and that proper governance procedures were followed. CNN reported that Brende did not give additional details regarding his past interactions with Epstein.

Epstein’s connections have remained under scrutiny as courts and federal agencies release documents about his activities. These records have included communications and meeting logs involving public officials and business executives. Individuals mentioned in the documents have offered different accounts, with some denying awareness of Epstein’s criminal behavior and others acknowledging limited professional contact.

The organization stated it would ensure operations continue smoothly during the transition and reaffirmed its commitment to its mission of gathering global leaders. Further details about interim leadership arrangements were not immediately available.

With several elites facing consequences for their ties to Epstein globally, those in the United States remain unscathed. GOP lawmakers and former MAGA allies such as Marjorie Taylor Greene have accused the president of attempting to protect his friends by stalling the release of the Epstein Files.