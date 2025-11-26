Epstein Estate Fires Back at Kash Patel’s Claim It’s Blocking Access to Secret Files

The estate of Jeffrey Epstein is pushing back hard on FBI Director Kash Patel, accusing him of getting his facts wrong as the clock ticks down on the release of the long awaited “Epstein files.”

In a new statement, the estate flatly rejected Patel’s claim that it has been stonewalling investigators, insisting it has cooperated with every lawful request for information and already handed over a mountain of material to Congress. The clash comes just days after President Donald Trump signed the bipartisan Epstein Files Transparency Act, which forces the Justice Department to release all unclassified Epstein related documents in its possession within 30 days.

Patel kicked off the fight in an interview with journalist Catherine Herridge, saying there is a gap between what the U.S. government knows about Epstein and what the late financier’s estate still holds.

“Those are two separate boxes of information and the Epstein estate has not been willing to share information with the U.S. government,” Patel claimed on Monday. “Even though we’ve requested them to do so.”

That accusation landed like a bomb, suggesting that the estate could be sitting on crucial records while the FBI rushes to meet a legally imposed deadline.

But a spokesman for the estate says Patel has it backward.

Kash Patel says the U.S. government still doesn’t have the full picture on the Jeffrey Epstein case! They have been on this for over 10 months now……………pic.twitter.com/8CNy1QLhNg — Luke Rudkowski (@Lukewearechange) November 25, 2025

“The Epstein estate has no idea what information the FBI or the Department of Justice has available to them, in addition to materials the FBI took from Mr Epstein’s residences after his arrest in 2019,” the spokesman said in a statement. “However, FBI Director Patel is incorrect when he claims that the estate has refused the DOJ’s requests for information—we are unaware of any such requests.”

The estate says it has already turned over more than 20,000 pages of documents to the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform this month. Those records include emails between Epstein, Ghislaine Maxwell, and the former Prince Andrew.

“The estate has always cooperated with lawful requests for information,” the statement added, making it clear they see a big difference between official legal demands and what Patel is describing as informal outreach.

The FBI has not yet publicly responded to the estate’s response.

Trump ultimately signed the transparency bill after initially resisting it, then immediately used the moment to blame Democrats for weaponizing the scandal. In a Truth Social post after the signing, Trump reminded followers that Epstein “was charged by the Trump Justice Department in 2019 (Not the Democrats!),” called him a “lifelong Democrat,” and claimed he “donated Thousands of Dollars to Democrat Politicians, and was deeply associated with many well-known Democrat figures.”

Trump then rattled off a familiar list, including Bill Clinton, Larry Summers, Reid Hoffman, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, and Delegate Stacey Plaskett, framing the document dump as a reckoning for his political enemies rather than a full accounting of Epstein’s network.

Patel, for his part, insists the bureau will not run a partisan hit job. “We’ll just follow the facts,” he said. “It’s pretty simple for this FBI.” He has also promised minimal redactions, saying, “We always do. We treat every matter in the same fashion, while also upholding always victims’ rights… and we will protect those victims at all costs.”