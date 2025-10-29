Entire Community Rallies to Oppose ICE’s Detention of 31-Year-Old Afghan Refugee

The New Paltz community is coming together to oppose the detention of an Afghan refugee by ICE. Ali Sajad Faqirzada, 31, who is a student and part-time worker at a local hospital, was arrested by ICE Long Island Fugitive Operations. Ulster County Executive shared how the student’s family is “devastated” about his detention.

On October 14, Faqirzada was arrested and charged “under Section 212 of the Immigration and Nationality Act for entering the U.S. without valid documentation.”

Jen Metzger, an Ulster County Executive, shared how the Afghan refugee was detained despite being granted a Credible Fear determination. Ali fled his home country three years ago and has been a resident of New Paltz ever since.

He is a student at Bard College and is currently studying computer science. Metzger is fighting for the 31-year-old to be released while his case is under review. “It is devastating to the family. Obviously, it is horrible to be in detention; there is no reason for it,” she shared.

Congressman Pat Ryan and the hospital Faqirzada works at have also backed the plea. This isn’t the first time he has been detained, either. The Afghan national was first arrested near Calexico in February 2022, according to a report by the Daily Freeman.

The city located on the America-Mexico border has a legal border crossing station. In February 2022, even though the governments had changed, the laws enforced by the first Trump administration were put into effect.

Pat Ryan, a U.S. Representative, took to X(formerly known as Twitter) to share how the entire community has rallied in support of Faqirzada. In the post, Ryan noted how he has received an “outpouring of support” from people in the community who have spoken highly of the 31-year-old.

He shared how members have spoken about Ali’s character, kindness, and impact in their lives. “It is my understanding that Ali has no criminal record, arrived in the United States after fleeing the Taliban, and was legally following the asylum process,” the U.S. rep added.

Ryan ICE of holding Ali in “inhumane” conditions at their detention facility. He went on to allege that the agency is failing to even meet “his basic” needs while the student is unable to see his family.

In the post, Ryan noted how Ali being held at the detention facility for a prolonged period is not only a risk for his health but will force his family to go through hardships. The Afghan national is the sole breadwinner for his family, according to the U.S.’s statement.

Pat Ryan shared how he and his team are striving to ensure “lawful pursuit of asylum” for Ali Sajad Faqirzada. The 31-year-old is currently being held at the Delaney Hall Detention Facility in Newark, New Jersey.