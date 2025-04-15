News

Emily Ratajkowski Calls Blue Origin Space Flight ‘Disgusting’—But What Did She See?

Published on: April 15, 2025 at 4:21 PM ET

Model Emily Ratajkowski described the disputed Blue Origin space launch, which saw an all-female crew including Katy Perry take the 11-minute trip, as "beyond parody"

Shrobana Rakshit
Written By Shrobana Rakshit
News Writer
Indu
Edited By Indu
News Writer
‘Beyond Parody!’ Emily Ratajkowski Slams Blue Origin Space Flight — But What Did She See?
‘Beyond Parody!’ Emily Ratajkowski Slams Blue Origin Space Flight — But What Did She See? (Image Source: Twitter)

Emily Ratajkowski has described the Blue Origin space travel as “beyond parody”. The 33-year-old model and actress is “disgusted” after Amazon founder Jeff Bezos’ rocket flew an all-female crew – including his fiancee Lauren Sanchez, 50, pop star Katy Perry, 40, and 70-year-old journalist Gayle King – into space for a brief journey, the first all-female spaceflight since Valentina Tereshkova’s solo trip in 1963.

Emily ranted in a TikTok video: “That space mission this morning? That’s the end time s***. Like, this is beyond parody. “Saying that you care about Mother Earth, and it’s about Mother Earth, and you’re going up in a spaceship that is built and paid for by a company that’s singlehandedly destroying the planet?”

“Look at the state of the world and think about how many resources went into putting these women into space. For what? What was the marketing there?”

“And then to try to make it like… I’m disgusted. Literally, I’m disgusted.”

The crew for the 11-minute flight was completed by aerospace engineer Aisha Bowe, film producer Kerianne Flynn, 45, civil rights activist Amanda Nguyen, 34, as well as Gayle, Lauren, and Katy Perry.

Gayle addressed critics during a press conference after they returned; she said, “Anybody that’s criticizing it doesn’t really understand what is happening here.” She also emphasized the mission’s inspirational impact on young women.​

Even Lauren Sanchez responded to detractors by highlighting the dedication of the employees of the company. She remarked, “I would love to have them (our critics) come to Blue Origin and see the thousands of employees that don’t just work here but put their heart and soul into this vehicle.”

She even said, “They love their work, and they love the mission, and it’s a big deal for them.” ​During their flight, Katy Perry bought a little daisy as a tribute to her daughter and sang ‘What a Wonderful World’ as she re-entered.

Gayle, who had a longstanding fear of flying, described her experience as transformative. ​

The NS-31 mission was the 11th human flight sent by Blue Origin, and it aimed to inspire future generations by showcasing inclusivity and diversity in space exploration. The crew experienced about 4 minutes of weightlessness before safely returning to Earth. Jeff Bezos and other supporters were ready to welcome them as they returned.

TAGGED:
Share This Article