Emily Ratajkowski Calls Blue Origin Space Flight ‘Disgusting’—But What Did She See?

Emily Ratajkowski has described the Blue Origin space travel as “beyond parody”. The 33-year-old model and actress is “disgusted” after Amazon founder Jeff Bezos’ rocket flew an all-female crew – including his fiancee Lauren Sanchez, 50, pop star Katy Perry, 40, and 70-year-old journalist Gayle King – into space for a brief journey, the first all-female spaceflight since Valentina Tereshkova’s solo trip in 1963.

Emily Ratajkowski criticizes the Blue Origin space launch in new video: “You are going up in a space ship that is built and paid for by a company that is single-handedly destroying the planet.” pic.twitter.com/4nxQxDRxmn — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) April 14, 2025

Emily ranted in a TikTok video: “That space mission this morning? That’s the end time s***. Like, this is beyond parody. “Saying that you care about Mother Earth, and it’s about Mother Earth, and you’re going up in a spaceship that is built and paid for by a company that’s singlehandedly destroying the planet?”

“Look at the state of the world and think about how many resources went into putting these women into space. For what? What was the marketing there?”

“And then to try to make it like… I’m disgusted. Literally, I’m disgusted.”

The crew for the 11-minute flight was completed by aerospace engineer Aisha Bowe, film producer Kerianne Flynn, 45, civil rights activist Amanda Nguyen, 34, as well as Gayle, Lauren, and Katy Perry.

Gayle addressed critics during a press conference after they returned; she said, “Anybody that’s criticizing it doesn’t really understand what is happening here.” She also emphasized the mission’s inspirational impact on young women.​

Even Lauren Sanchez responded to detractors by highlighting the dedication of the employees of the company. She remarked, “I would love to have them (our critics) come to Blue Origin and see the thousands of employees that don’t just work here but put their heart and soul into this vehicle.”

Seeing our planet for the first time, a dream decades in the making. You’re seeing so many emotions intertwined. Excitement, awe, and pride – but to be honest a little fear and confusion too. You just launched on a rocket and you’re seeing something you’ve never seen before… pic.twitter.com/HlL85ENshC — Emily Calandrelli (@TheSpaceGal) November 25, 2024

She even said, “They love their work, and they love the mission, and it’s a big deal for them.” ​During their flight, Katy Perry bought a little daisy as a tribute to her daughter and sang ‘What a Wonderful World’ as she re-entered.

Gayle, who had a longstanding fear of flying, described her experience as transformative. ​

The NS-31 mission was the 11th human flight sent by Blue Origin, and it aimed to inspire future generations by showcasing inclusivity and diversity in space exploration. The crew experienced about 4 minutes of weightlessness before safely returning to Earth. Jeff Bezos and other supporters were ready to welcome them as they returned.