Elon Musk’s Reckless Tweet Leads to “Insane Death Threats” Against Ayo Edebiri

Elon Musk being in the subject of controversy is no new thing. Be it his collaboration with Trump, decision on federal workers or affair scandals, he is always a topic of discussion. This time there’s no exception either. But, the reason is not what you’re thinking for. This frenzy is not because the father of 14 is awaiting his 15th child. But, how his false report resulted in death threats for Ayo Edebiri.

Ayo Edebiri has spoken out about the “insane death threats and racial slurs” she received after Elon Musk amplified a false report where it was claimed she was set to replace Johnny Depp in a Pirates of the Caribbean reboot.

Taking to Instagram, Edebiri revealed that she was relentlessly harassed after Musk shared a post from the right-wing troll account Unlimited L’s on X. The now-deleted post falsely alleged that Disney had cast Edebiri as the new lead in the beloved franchise, replacing Depp. Musk responded to the claim with a dismissive “Disney sucks,” which seemingly gave legitimacy to the baseless rumor.

“Just remembering when I got some of the most insane death threats and racial slurs of my life (idk if it’s the #1 moment, but for sure top 3) for a fake reboot of a movie I had never even heard of—because of this man,” Edebiri wrote in her Instagram story, sharing a screenshot of Musk’s original post. “LMAO. So not only is he double sg hl-ing fascist, he’s an idiot – but anyway.”

Following Edebiri’s remarks, the owner of Unlimited L’s attempted to justify the misleading post, writing, “I clearly stated ‘reportedly’ because it was the latest information coming from credible Hollywood sources. And yes, I am a HUGE fan and supporter of Mr. Musk. He has my loyalty for LIFE, and I don’t say that lightly.” However, the original post making the false claim has since been deleted.

The star of “The Bear” says she was inundated with harassment after Musk posted a rumor about her last February. https://t.co/yU9if1uTit — HuffPost (@HuffPost) March 13, 2025

This isn’t the first time Edebiri has criticized Musk. In a previous Instagram story, she praised comedian Bill Burr for openly calling out the billionaire during an NPR interview. In the interview, Burr didn’t hold back to call Musk “evidently a Nazi” and refuted his claims that his controversial gesture during his inauguration was accidental. “I just refuse to believe it was an accidental two-time Sieg Heil,” Burr said. He went on to slam Musk as an “idiot” with “dyed hair plugs and a laminated face” who “makes a bad car and has an obsolete social media platform.”

Edebiri’s latest remarks have further fueled debates about Musk’s influence on misinformation and online harassment. It simply adds up to the the ongoing controversy surrounding the billionaire’s troublesome actions.