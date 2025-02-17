Elon Musk’s Mom Can’t Get Enough of Kim Kardashian’s Iconic Throwback Post—Here’s What She Said!

Billionaire business magnate Elon Musk’s mother, Maye Musk, is a Kim Kardashian fan! Surprising, right? While the world knew the certified hottie had a massive global fan base, no one expected Elon Musk’s mom to be part of it. On Valentine’s Day, the reality star treated her followers on both Instagram and X (formerly Twitter) to a throwback picture of herself from 1994, when she was just 14 years old.

In the photo, Kim leaned against a wooden balcony, rocking a red and white polka-dot bikini as she boldly posed for the camera. She didn’t provide many details about the timeless snap but simply captioned it, 1994. As comments admiring Kim’s exotic beauty poured in, Maye Musk was quick to join the list.

“Adorable and beautiful,” Maye wrote beneath the picture, but Kim has yet to acknowledge her comment. Interestingly, Maye, a former model, appeared alongside Kim on the cover of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit in 2022. According to Fox News, Maye began her modeling career more than 50 years ago and became CoverGirl’s most senior spokesmodel at age 69.

In February 2025, Maye Musk closed the show at The New York Fashion Week. Dressed in a striking cropped silver fit, she completed her look by pairing it with a long, shimmering charcoal dress and a feathery white fur jacket. The veteran fashion diva yet again proved that age is just a number as appreciation from people in the show came by.

In 2022, the Canadian-South African star wrote a memoir titled ‘A Woman Makes a Plan: Advice for a Lifetime of Adventure, Beauty, and Success’, where she detailed her journey raising three children. Maye Musk also reminisced about her family’s financial struggles while raising three children as a single mother.

In several interviews, Elon Musk has publicly acknowledged his mother’s significant role in shaping him into the person he is today. Back in 2024, he shared a touching message, saying, “She’s been my biggest supporter from day one, no matter how crazy my ideas sounded.”

Similarly, Maye Musk has expressed gratitude for her son’s recognition. She once recalled how Elon had “crazy ideas,” including saving stranded people on hilltops through satellites. As per reports, she also referred to her as a visionary and innovative individual who genuinely cared about the future.

Kim Kardashian also shares a good bond with Elon Musk. According to Telegrafi, she and her then-boyfriend, comedian Pete Davidson, mingled with the billionaire at the 2022 Met Gala. Furthermore, Kim Kardashian crossed paths with her ex, Pete Davidson, at Chris Rock’s birthday party on Saturday, where she grabbed eyeballs with a fur coat and looked pretty. She slicked her hair into a bun and kept her makeup in the classic Kim K nude style.