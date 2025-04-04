Elon Musk’s Father Reveals What He Truly Thinks of Vladimir Putin

Elon Musk is the richest man in the world. If he wanted, he could have just run his business and lived peacefully. Yet we find him oddly on the world political stage when one thinks why, it becomes clear in just a few moments.

Elon Musk may have all the money in the world, yet he does not have the power. And it’s the power he craves. The power that the president of the United States has or the authority that Russian President Vladimir Putin commands.

In order to gain this power, Elon has put himself in the eye of the storm. His admiration for ‘dictators’ is evident by the way he runs DOGE. His father, Errol Musk, also confirmed this thought.

In a recent statement to BBC, Errol Musk made some interesting comments. The tech billionaire Elon Musk’s father, Errol Musk, praised Russian leader Putin. This statement caused controversy that anyone would have suspected.

Errol Musk recently said that he and his family appreciate Putin. He also called Putin a “very strong leader,”. With his son being the close friend of the president of the United States and Putin being embroiled in an unmitigated war with Ukraine, this statement has garnered attention.

😬 Elon Musk’s father has said he and his son admire Putin and consider him “an example of a strong leader.” — BBC “It would be foolish not to admire him because he’s always calm. I listen to his speeches – he says logical things. It’s very hard not to admire Mr. Putin.” pic.twitter.com/cTLeXDkbnl — MAKS 24 🇺🇦👀 (@Maks_NAFO_FELLA) April 3, 2025

Errol then clarified that it’s difficult not to respect Putin’s power and decisiveness as a leader. When one looks outside of the framework of global politics or media telling, Musk finds Putin very capable.

Musk claims that Putin has proven to be a “real leader”. He also called him someone who commands respect and authority on the international scene. Regardless of political affiliations, Errol and his family found this degree of authority impressive.

The reporter then asked Errol if Elon shared his views, too. Errol hinted that Elon Musk’s viewpoint is similar to his own. Yet he did not go into detail about any particular remarks Elon might have made.

Elon Musk spoke directly with Putin before tweeting a proposal to end the war in Ukraine that would have seen territory permanently ceded to Russia, in what looks like a direct violation of the Logan Act. More: https://t.co/DsfAx8y2p9 pic.twitter.com/IUw6QS5MQo — Amee Vanderpool (@girlsreallyrule) October 11, 2022

Elon Musk has periodically made headlines for remarks on world politics. He has also made remarks about the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. He suggested ideas such as putting up peace plans that detractors perceived as being unduly pro-Russian.

However, Elon and Errol’s comments do not coincide with the general worldview. Numerous famous people, political leaders, and corporations have made strong statements in favour of Ukraine’s sovereignty. As a result, any apparent admiration or support for Putin from Western leaders usually elicits violent reactions.

The interviewer then pushed Errol Musk further and asked about the origin of the war. Musk Senior was reluctant to answer the question. Instead of adopting a strong stance, he said that it might take “20 years” for people to fully comprehend what led to the crisis.

Holy shit, Elon and Putin have been talking regularly since the end of 2022. It’s worth reminding that Musk has been awarded various classified US government projects with Pentagon and NASA, and allegedly has a security clearance. For example, Putin asked Elon to Starlink in… pic.twitter.com/HfRd2QkDcq — Pekka Kallioniemi (@P_Kallioniemi) October 25, 2024

This comment implies a hesitancy to assign responsibility or make judgments based on the information that is currently available or popular narratives.

Errol Musk is not a political figure or influential in world affairs. Yet his remarks are given more prominence due to his family’s relationship with Elon Musk.

Errol Musk’s thoughts are ultimately presented in the story as personal ones. But they do show how prominent people and their families can handle delicate geopolitical matters. Their ideas and importance provoke discussion and even indignation.