Elon Musk’s Ex Warns His Invention Is an ‘Imminent Threat’ to Children

Elon Musk’s ex has described X and Grok as an “imminent threat” from an “out-of-control man.” Grimes, who shares three children with the billionaire, spoke up against X and its AI services. The singer slammed the platform’s Grok, the same AI that Musk proudly declared as the “smartest” AI in the world.

Grimes and Elon share three children, X Æ A-Xii, Exa Dark Sideræl, and Techno Mechanicus together. The couple “semi-separated” in 2021 but are staying co-parents to their three children. The singer-songwriter has previously accused her ex-partner of neglecting their child during a medical emergency.

“I spent a year in battle”: Grimes talks about her custody fight with Elon Musk

Grimes and Elon Musk ended their relationship in 2021. Photo: Getty Images pic.twitter.com/nZScDGEdMQ — 🆁︎🅰︎🆅︎🅸︎✍️ (@ravimid24) November 28, 2024

The mother of three recently declared that “the biggest imminent threat is just outsourcing thinking.” She also went on to claim that there were studies done that proved that AI “atrophies the brain.”

Grimes notes how “tired” she is of people experimenting on children. “Smoking, McDonald’s and now we’re gonna do it with this?” The 37-year-old seemed to be pointing out that anyone over the age of 13 can register and create an account on X.

The Canadian national believes that AI could lead children to “die.” Even after she expressed significant dread over the technology, the singer noted that she “couldn’t wait” for a new chapter.

“In some ways, I can’t wait for superintelligence – in some ways I can’t wait. It’s not as easy since I’ve had kids,” Grimes said, according to a report by The Mirror US. She not only condemned Musk’s social media platform for giving access to children but emphasized that kids must be taught “digital hygiene.”

The mother of three described toddlers zooming in on magazine pages as “dark.” She went on to add that schools should be teaching kids digital hygiene. Grimes revealed how she thinks that ChatGPT should be banned for people under the age of 21-22.

Grimes has joined 37,000 others to call for a ban on the development of superintelligence. Her ex-husband, Elon Musk, leads one of the companies racing to build superintelligence, even though he’s acknowledged a 10-20% chance that it kills everyone. https://t.co/tCNB4w4Bpg pic.twitter.com/nkMI3CclHt — Tom Bibby (@tombibbys) October 25, 2025

The Canadian singer also touched on OpenAI’s proposed erotica feature, a newly introduced addition. Grimes labeled the feature as “really bad.” She also pointed out that people are approaching the feature as if it’s just new technology. “But it’s a mind,” she added.

Musk also joined in by launching a “s–y mode” for Grok. Grimes spoke about the impact AI has had on art. “I can’t think about the art. Because I don’t want to die and I don’t want kids to die,” she noted. The mother of three believes that we are in an “arms race” while labeling the art race as “fake.”