Elon Musk’s Estranged Father Accused of Sexually Abusing Children – He Dismisses Claims as Money Grab

Elon Musk’s dad, Errol Musk, is in hot water over a shocking accusation against him. According to a New York Times investigation, he has allegedly s-xually abused minors since 1993. And shockingly, his alleged victims are none other than five of his own children and stepchildren, according to the publication.

The investigation claims that relatives have contacted Elon for help, and the Tesla boss “has sometimes taken action to intercede.” The publication also alleges that these accusations against Errol play a key role in his strained relationship with his son, Elon.

The publication gathered personal letters, interviews with family members, emails, and police and court records for this investigation.

According to the Times, in 2010, one of Junior Musk’s relatives sent him a five-page letter detailing these allegations against his father.

However, it remains uncertain whether the SpaceX founder actually read it. “We really need your advice, help and guidance in these matters because we daily see these children suffer,” the letter reportedly said.

According to the New York Times‘ report, Errol Musk has been married to three woman and has at least nine kids, including his own and some stepchildren. While, details about his relationship with the others remain vague, Elon has long been estranged from him. The Tesla owner even branded his father as “terrible human being” previously.

“You have no idea about how bad. Almost every crime you can possibly think of, he has done. Almost every evil thing you could possibly think of, he has done,” Musk told Rolling Stone in 2017.

“He was such a terrible human being. You have no idea. My dad will have a carefully thought-out plan of evil. He will plan evil.”

In his self-titled 2023 biography, penned by author Walter Isaacson, Elon Musk confirmed that he stopped keeping in touch with Errol a long time ago, and plans on maintaining the same.

When the New York Times asked Musk’s father about these allegations, he reportedly responded, “The reports are false and nonsense in the extreme.” He also claimed that the family members were “putting the children up to say false things,” adding that their motive was to get some money from Elon Musk.

The publication also notes that Errol Musk claimed to have been aware of only one allegation against him. However, he contradicted his own statement, when he offered explanations for the circumstances around two other such accusations against him.

Meanwhile, despite Elon Musk publicly disowning him, Errol insists that he has a good relationship with him, adding that they “are very close.”