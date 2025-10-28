Elon Musk’s Estranged Daughter Shuts Down Critic With Her Humor

Vivian Jenna Wilson, Elon Musk’s estranged daughter, has found a new way of responding to her critics. Vivian, 21, is using her social media platform to clap back at the criticism she faces on a daily basis. She posted a witty video on TikTok, addressing a request to hear her “real voice.” Her response quickly went viral, with her fans praising her sense of humor that barely misses a bit.

It all began with a TikTok user commenting under her previous videos. Vivian, who is transgender, often faces criticism over her transition. The individual asked to hear her real voice, seemingly trying to mock her gender transition journey. On October 27, she posted a new video in response to the comment.

Vivian Jenna Wilson, Elon Musk’s daughter singing Felix’s part from Gods Menu 😭 pic.twitter.com/FIJ0SH7wnb — Bbokiverse 🩶🩷 (@mewaolix) October 28, 2025

In the TikTok clip, Vivian is seen impersonating a K-pop star. She humorously rapped in a deep voice, trying to impersonate Felix from Stray Kids, who sang the verse in the group’s song God’s Menu. In the caption, she noted that she was trying hard not to laugh.

TikTok users quickly came to her support, most praising her ability to shut down critics with her witty response. At the same time, many were even surprised by her singing skills, with some even encouraging her to pursue acting.

Vivian Jenna Wilson is known for her humor in addressing criticism. Earlier this year, her Teen Vogue interview went viral for her sharp wit. She thanks the online queer communities for teaching her to respond to criticism in a comical way.

The beautiful Vivian Jenna Wilson, the daughter of @elonmusk confirms she’s not dead. pic.twitter.com/XUCwXyU8WY — Miss Jilianne (@MissJilianne) July 25, 2024

Despite being 21, she is also known for taking a vocal stand against her father, Elon Musk. Vivian was born to the Tesla owner and his first ex-wife, Justine Musk. In 2020, she came out as transgender. It was the same year that she became estranged from her father. In 2022, she legally changed her surname from Musk to her mother’s “Jenna Wilson.” She said that she didn’t want to be associated with Elon Musk anymore.

Since then, Vivian has been a vocal critic of her father, even making bombshell comments on his many remarks. She had a very public disagreement with the tech billionaire over her gender-affirming care.