Elon Musk Wanted Him to Resign, Farage Didn’t Flinch—The Showdown Heats Up

Nigel Farage didn’t hold anything back while taking a dig at Elon Musk, and this came following the billionaire’s suggestion that he must step down from chief of Reform in the United Kingdom and eventually launched a cutting five-word assessment of Farage’s leadership.

Farage, whom Musk reportedly had planned to donate $100 million to back the Reform UK Party , told The Times, “Nobody pushes me around, not even him.”

Concerning these, tension is high between these two, especially after South African-born Musk, who has been heading up President Trump’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) since January and has often weighed in on British politics, including infamously claiming the US should ‘liberate the UK’, wrote on X that Farage just doesn’t cut it as the leader of Reform UK.

This conflict eventually came in the limelight concerning the endorsement of Elon Musk of Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, aka Tommy Robinson. In defiance to Musk’s remarks urging his resignation, Farage shot back on X: “Well, this is a surprise! Elon is a remarkable individual but on this I am afraid I disagree.

Well, this is a surprise! Elon is a remarkable individual but on this I am afraid I disagree. My view remains that Tommy Robinson is not right for Reform and I never sell out my principles. https://t.co/V7iccN6usS — Nigel Farage MP (@Nigel_Farage) January 5, 2025

The exchange of words between Musk and Farage went further, with Farage simply clearing his stance, stating, “You can’t bully me, I know what I think is right and what I think is wrong. Nobody pushes me around, not even him.”

In another interview, a few days before, he also made it clear that putting an end to the “population explosion” was at the top of his agenda. He simply hammered his viewpoints stating, “If we deport those who come illegally, the country will save five to seven billion pounds every year, that’s national. And goodness knows how many hundreds of millions through local councils too.”

The face of GB News declared his radical cure for Britain’s woes, a staunch “net zero immigration” policy.

🚨BREAKING: Nigel Farage met with Elon Musk today amid rumours of a $100m donation. Plans to save Britain are officially underway. pic.twitter.com/uW3YQkhrSD — Inevitable West (@Inevitablewest) December 17, 2024

It was also question if he was suggesting any sort mass deportations which is similar to those commanded by the US President, the leader of Reform UK clarified, “Australian – Tony Abbott-style. They had the boat problem, coming from Indonesia.

“They grappled with it for years. Tony just towed the boats back to Indonesia. End of.”

