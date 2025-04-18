A- List Actress Caught In Elon Musk’s Weird Obsession Of Having Kids—Legal Papers Surfaced

There are men who want kids and men who do not. Then there is a third kind. These men think of kids as their followers or subservient. The most popular name for the third description is Elon Musk.

Elon Musk is the richest man in the world. He made his fortune in the tech industry and is also the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX. He has fathered 14 kids so far with several women.

The richest man is again the center of controversy, with new gossip making rounds around town. This time, the scandal is over the size and breadth of his expanding family. The latest reporting by The Wall Street Journal has made quite a splash. It is reported that Musk might be purposefully increasing his family tree.

This is to produce a “legion” of offspring or kids. All this effort is perhaps in anticipation of what he perceives to be a post-apocalyptic future. This theory has generated a lot of speculation and media attention. This theory does go well with his secret and not so secret rendezvous with several women and as many kids.

Elon Musk’s idea of creating a legion of kids has met both with curiosity and criticism. Curiosity because people want to know what he is thinking. What does he know that the rest of us don’t?

The WSJ says Elon Musk has “at least” 14 kids but it could be “much higher” pic.twitter.com/bIm7R3Ij5f — Matthew Zeitlin (@MattZeitlin) April 16, 2025

Criticism because he is treating his kids as an option for the future. They are not being treated as human beings who need both their parents. Imagine how a kid would feel when he gets to know that he is the genetic material of his father.

Musk views this as just a part of a larger plan to secure human existence. He believes in a dystopian future his children may play a crucial role.

Ashley St. Clair is a conservative influencer. She has made one of the most startling admissions: she says she recently had a child with Musk. She claims that Musk told her during her pregnancy that he needed to keep growing his family. He even offered financial assistance, as long as stringent nondisclosure agreements were signed.

Elon Musk does not share any relationship with any of the mothers of his children. One such relationship is with actress Amber Heard. Amber and Elon were together from 2016 to 2018. During their time together, froze embryos made with the genetic material of the couple.

Amber Heard and Elon Musk make their romance Insta-official https://t.co/kY8gmrRERS pic.twitter.com/VOWgeqNfW6 — HuffPost (@HuffPost) April 24, 2017

Amber Heard’s sister claims that Musk wished to destroy the embryos. However, Amber Heard hoped to preserve them so that they could have children in the future. Due to this disagreement, both went to court. There are litigation and personal testimonies recorded. According to court documents and statements involved in this process the inital process was with mutual consent.

This legal tension reflects deeper issues in their relationship. It also provides further insight into Musk’s evolving views on family and legacy.

Elon Musk and Ashley St. Clair named their son “Romulus” after the Roman myth. Follow: @AFpost pic.twitter.com/IdzRmhqgBn — AF Post (@AFpost) April 16, 2025

Ashley St. Clair has given some clarity to this mess. She says that Elon Musk talked to her about the practical and philosophical benefits of having more children. He literally requested her to have the child.

She also claims that Musk suggested a measured and cautious approach to family growth. He also promised her substantial cash settlements that would be subject to confidentiality.

However, Ashley’s request on X.com regarding financial settlement and Musk’s lack of involvement tell another story. Elon musk is not interested in his kids. He is trying to fill a gap in his life by having so many children who will never know why their father insisted on their birth.

This whole concept is more ridiculous than Musk’s handling of Doge, and that’s saying something.