Elon Musk Unfollowed Grimes on X After She Seemingly Revealed Her New Lover

Elon Musk has unfollowed musician Claire Boucher, also known as Grimes, on X after it seems that she revealed the news of a new lover on Instagram. Recently, Canadian EDM musician Boucher shared three images with the title 'Beauty and the Beast' on social media. A second close-up picture showed the new couple kissing, and in the last picture, they were seen leaning into one another and staring at each other once again. As reported by Indy100, DJ Matteo "Anyma" Milleri, 35, is believed to be the guy with her, even though he wasn't tagged in the Instagram post.

Following the post, Grimes received a lot of support and praise from her followers. One user wrote, "Girlie this is a HUGE step up from the wrinkled raisin from your past." A second one added, "MOTHER IS FREE FROM HER SHACKLES." A third user commented, "She gave two kids to the richest man in the world and now she's with the one she really likes." A fourth one added, "Hopefully she won’t be dumb and go back to muskrat."

Grimes previously worked with the Anyma last summer on the song Welcome To The Opera off her album Genesys. In July 2023, she played the single alongside the New York-born Italian DJ at Belgium's Tomorrowland music festival. On the other hand, Boucher and Musk had an intermittent connection that lasted from 2018 until 2022. During that time, Musk unfollowed Boucher at least three times. A large portion of their relationship has been seen in public on X.

The SpaceX CEO and the EDM artist, with whom he has three young children, are now involved in a contentious custody dispute, as was reported by Vulture. Grimes filed a petition on September 29, 2023, seeking to establish a parental bond with her children. Such a petition is filed to identify the unmarried legal parents of a child. The mother of three had earlier also requested her children's privacy in a message on Musk-owned X. She also addressed the rumors in the media over her co-parenting arrangement with her former partner and the news of their son Techno's birth.

She shared on X at the time, "Hey, I wud [sic] prefer to not breathe any more life into this current press cycle but I want to de-escalate the narrative atm." Grimes also addressed her remarks on Neuralink executive Shivon Zilis, 37, who is the parent of Musk's twins, Azure and Strider. She added, "I spoke with Shivon at length finally, which was long overdue. This wasn't her fault, plz don't be angry at her! We respect each other a lot and we're excited to become friends and have the kids grow up together." Grimes concluded the message, "Women are so often pitted against each other. Speaking with Shivon, it's very evident she's an amazing human and we both just want what's best for our kids. I wish I could show u how cute little Techno is but my priority rn is keeping my babies out of the public eye."