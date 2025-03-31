Elon Musk Tosses Signed Cheese Hat to Wisconsin Crowd, Awards $1 Million Checks to Voters

Elon Musk knows how to make an entrance. And this time, it came with a cheese hat and a few million dollars!
The tech mogul arrived at a town hall in Green Bay, Wisconsin, wearing the unmistakable foam headgear that Packer fans proudly sport. It wasn’t just a playful nod to the state’s dairy pride. But it was a direct indication of his attempt to win over the crowd in one of the most politically charged battlegrounds in the country.
But Musk wasn’t there just for the theatrics. After signing the cheese hat and tossing it into the cheering crowd, he took things up a notch. He handed out $1 million checks to two Wisconsin voters. The recipients were declared official spokespeople for his America PAC, a political action committee that support candidates who align with Musk’s vision of “secure borders, sensible spending, and free speech.”
“It’s a super big deal,” Musk told the audience of roughly 2,000 people. “I’m not phoning it in — I’m here in person.”
The timing of the event was no coincidence. Wisconsin’s Supreme Court race has become a focal point for national political battles, with the court potentially playing a big role in redistricting efforts that could shift control of the U.S. House of Representatives. Musk’s America PAC has poured more than $20 million into supporting conservative candidate Brad Schimel.
🚨 LMAO! Elon Musk just ran out on stage in Wisconsin wearing a cheese hat 🤣
And the crowd went absolutely WILD! 🔥
pic.twitter.com/vsZsvxBl9P
— Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) March 31, 2025
“And if the Wisconsin Supreme Court is able to redraw the districts, they will gerrymander the district and deprive Wisconsin of two seats on the Republican side,” Musk claimed. “Then, they will try to stop all the government reforms we are getting done for you, the American people.”
Not everyone was cheering. Wisconsin’s Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul tried to block Musk’s million-dollar giveaways as they argued they violated state election laws prohibiting payments meant to influence votes. The state’s Supreme Court declined to intervene; which left Musk free to continue his cash-flashing campaign.
Musk’s attorneys called the payouts a matter of free speech. They stated they were designed to “generate grassroots support” rather than explicitly sway votes. It wasn’t the first time Musk used financial incentives to make a political statement. Previously, his PAC ran a campaign that offered voters in battleground states $1 million a day to sign a petition supporting the First and Second Amendments.
.@elonmusk comes out in a cheesehead hat, then signs it & throws it to the crowd. pic.twitter.com/KxbbobfXgo
— ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) March 31, 2025
The stakes in Wisconsin couldn’t be higher. The state’s judicial race has already smashed spending records, with over $81 million pouring in. Both sides are well aware of the long-term impact the court’s decisions could have; that makes the presence of Musk, cheese hat and all, an undeniable force in the contest.
The cheese-head may have been a lighthearted gesture, but the message was clear. He’s not afraid to shake up the political scenario, one oversized foam hat and million-dollar check at a time.