Elon Musk Steps Into Wisconsin Supreme Court Race—What’s Got Everyone So Worried?

Elon Musk‘s unparalleled attention in the Wisconsin Supreme Court race has sparked legal disputes, ethical discussions, and political unrest. With the election just around the corner in April, his donations, adding up to over $13 million, have turned this judicial race into the priciest the country has ever seen.

Musk’s announcement to give out two $1 million checks to voters caused some people to say he was breaking Wisconsin’s election rules, which say you can’t give anything of value in exchange for voting.

After some adverse reactions and a lawsuit from the state’s Democratic attorney general, Musk changed his offer so it was only for people who signed a petition against “activist judges.”

Still, critics think that what he did wasn’t suitable for the fairness of the elections. A spokesperson for Musk’s political group, America PAC, didn’t want to discuss the problem this caused.

This election is crucial because it could change the balance of power on Wisconsin’s Supreme Court. Right now, it leans more towards the liberal side, but if the new judge is more conservative, the court might start making decisions that favor different things. The judge they pick will have a say in significant issues like whether or not women can get abortions quickly if unions stay strong, how we vote, and how the lines are drawn for our congresspeople’s districts.

‼️Attention Wisconsin‼️ The Wisconsin Supreme Court is currently 4D-3R. Democrat Justice Ann Walsh Bradley is NOT running for re-election. You have an opportunity to FLIP the WI Court from 🔵🔜🔴. ➡️ 📆 April 1st, 2025 Send this to EVERY Trump supporter you know. pic.twitter.com/vwtOV315N9 — ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) November 29, 2024

Susan Crawford, who the Democrats are supporting, is worried that Elon Musk is trying to sway the election with his money to get someone on the court to agree on these issues. They think he’s trying to buy a seat to get his way, which is not a good look for democracy. So, this race isn’t just about one job—it’s about the direction the state’s highest court will go in and what that means for the people there.

Tesla is suing to open dealerships in Wisconsin, the state where Elon Musk is spending heavily to influence judicial election(s) in favor of Crawford’s opponent Elect District Court Judge @CrawfordForWisconsin to Wisconsin Supreme Court#LiveBlue #ResistanceUnited #ONEV1 pic.twitter.com/J0onf0xIYf — Sharon – My Vote.My Voice 💔 (@Midwest_Voter) March 29, 2025

For Republicans, Judge Brad Schimel is like a golden ticket to reinforce President Trump’s strategies right at the heart of their local government in Wisconsin. Elon Musk’s political action committee, Musk’s America PAC, is throwing its weight behind Schimel in a big way, employing more than 500 people to knock on doors and chat with voters across the state.

Chad Oldfather from Marquette Law School said this election is like a mood ring for how the public feels about Trump’s second term in office.

Conversely, the Democrats are pretty fired up about Musk’s deep pockets coming into their state politics. Ben Wikler, the Wisconsin Democratic Party Chairman, is channeling the voters’ frustration into action. They see Musk’s cash as a challenge and have to “punch back.”

The Republicans, on the other hand, are more than happy to have Elon Musk’s help. They think it’s key to keeping their grip on the courts and keeping those liberal judges in check. Schimel smiles, too, considering Musk’s backing is just what he needs to keep his seat and push for those conservative values.

AD: They’re calling him “Kneepad Brad.” Brad Schimel said he had to buy knee pads so he could crawl, saying “please please please” to GOP donors—and Elon Musk responded. Musk is buying off Schimel. But Wisconsin doesn’t have to. Share this ad & help us spread it wide: pic.twitter.com/EE4Ng9dq3i — Ben Wikler (@benwikler) March 26, 2025

Independent watchdogs, such as the Wisconsin Democracy Campaign, have been ringing the alarm bells about the dramatic rise in spending on judicial elections. According to Samantha De Forest-Davis, the amount spent on these races has shot up by more than double compared to earlier ones.

Elon Musk’s involvement here brings to light the growing worry about billionaires swaying the outcome of these judicial races. His financial support is part of a more significant push by the Republican Party to shift state courts to the right side of the political spectrum.

And let’s not forget that Tesla is in the middle of a legal tussle with Wisconsin over the state’s car dealership rules, which gives Musk another reason to want a say in who’s sitting on the benches of those courts.

Whether or not the election goes in a certain way, it’s clear that people with deep pockets, like Elon Musk, will keep using their wealth and power to shape America’s political scene.