Elon Musk’s Political Action Committee Offers $100 To Wisconsin Voters Who Sign Petition Against ‘Activist Judges’

Elon Musk’s America PAC is offering $100 to registered voters in Wisconsin if they sign a petition against “activist judges.” This comes a mere 2 weeks before a Supreme Court election set to take place in the state.

The upcoming election will see the Democrat-backed Susan Crawford vie for the Wisconsin Supreme Court against the Musk-backed Brad Schimel, who also happens to be a GOP favorite for the state.

NEW — Elon Musk’s super PAC is back with its controversial petition for voters. In November, it was a pro-First Amendment petition. Now? It is a “Petition in Opposition to Activist Judges.” This is ahead of the Wisconsin election in 10 days. Wisconsin voters can get $100. pic.twitter.com/U4MsHQlFMz — Teddy Schleifer (@teddyschleifer) March 21, 2025

The results will determine whether Wisconsin continues to be a liberal stronghold or transitions into conservative control. The winner will have an influential say in key legal battle topics such as abortion, voting rules, congressional district boundaries, and public sector unions.

The political action committee, apart from offering $100 to voters who signed the petition, assured them another $100 for each signer they referred.

Crafted to collect data about Wisconsin voters and to rile them up, the petition reads, “Judges should interpret laws as written, not rewrite them to fit their personal or political agendas. By signing below, I’m rejecting the actions of activist judges who impose their own views and demanding a judiciary that respects its role — interpreting, not legislating.”

PETITION IN OPPOSITION TO ACTIVIST JUDGES: Judges should interpret laws as written, not rewrite them to fit their personal or political agendas Wisconsin registered voters receive $100 for signing the petition & $100 for each signer they refer SIGN: https://t.co/PgHAgrlTFA pic.twitter.com/uMnpe4kc6s — America (@america) March 21, 2025

The campaign for Susan Crawford claimed that Elon Musk was buying votes ahead of the election set to take place on April 1.

Derrick Honeyman, a spokesperson for the Crawford campaign, further alleged Musk of “trying to buy a seat on the Wisconsin Supreme Court to secure a favorable ruling in his company’s lawsuit against the state.”

To the uninformed, Tesla is suing the state of Wisconsin for not allowing it to open dealerships. Elon Musk, in a post made on X (formerly Twitter) days before filing the lawsuit, wrote, “Very important to vote Republican for the Wisconsin Supreme Court to prevent voting fraud.”

Very important to vote Republican for the Wisconsin Supreme Court to prevent voting fraud! https://t.co/tB1qErm2cP — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 23, 2025

This isn’t the first time that Elon Musk has offered money to get voters to do his bidding, though. During the November presidential election, Musk’s PAC offered to pay $1 million a day to voters in Wisconsin and 6 other battleground states if they signed a petition supporting the First and Second Amendments.

As per the Brennan Center for Justice, America PAC and Building for America’s Future, 2 political action committees funded by Musk, have spent over $13 million in their efforts to ensure that Brad Schimel gets elected.